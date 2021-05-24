HBO Renews A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW For A Third Season

HBO's Emmy®-nominated narrative sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW has been renewed for a third season.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Comedy Programming, said, "Robin continues to break new ground in the world of sketch comedy. She delivered a hilariously sharp second season, and we're looking forward to seeing where Robin, Issa Rae and the A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW team take us in Season 3."

Robin Thede, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer and Star, said "Making A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW is a dream come true and I'm honored to continue our incredible series and wonderful partnership with HBO, Issa Rae, JAX Media and our entire producing team. I can't wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh out loud content our audience loves to see! I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully realized, non-stereotypical characters and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today's premiere comedians."

Season 2 of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW once again featured a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. The Season 2 finale will air on Friday, May 28. Season 1 and 2 episodes to date are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

New York Times wrote of the second season, "Robin Thede is as dynamic as ever," while Paste described the series as "refreshing, sharp and funny," and A.V. Club praised the show's "excellent cast chemistry."

Season one of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW received three Primetime Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Angela Bassett).

Creator/showrunner/executive producer/writer/star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for HOORAE; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media; head writer/co-executive producer, Lauren Ashley Smith; producers, Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay for HOORAE; producer, John Skidmore for JAX Media.