HBO Max and discovery+ Black Friday Offers Available Today

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced Black Friday offers on HBO Max and discovery+ with an 80% savings on the first three months of ad-supported subscriptions to each platform. This gives viewers the perfect opportunity to catch up on their favorite shows and films after some holiday shopping with family and friends.

Below you will find the full details for the Black Friday offers from both HBO Max and discovery+. These offers will be available for a limited time through Monday, November 28.

HBO Max

For new and returning customers in the United States, the ad-supported tier of HBO Max will be offered at $1.99/month for the first three months.

This Black Friday savings is equivalent to 80% off the current price of the ad-supported tier.

Offer will begin rolling out on November 21 via HBOMax.com or through Apple, Amazon, Google Play, and Roku.

Viewers can also learn how to take advantage of this offer by checking out their VIZIO, PlayStation, LG, and Xbox devices for more information.

This offer is the perfect opportunity to catch up on season 2 of the Emmy®-winning series THE WHITE LOTUS, the record-breaking first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, and to get ready for the premiere of THE LAST OF US on January 15. HBO Max brings consumers best-in-class and iconic programming for every member of the household including the documentary LOVE, LIZZO, season two of THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, THE BIG BRUNCH, and more.

Viewers can also become fully immersed in the holiday season with the "Holiday Wonderland" spotlight page and stream new holiday films A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS, which follows Ralphie, now an adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his friends a magical Christmas, A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY, and HOLIDAY HARMONY.

discovery+

discovery+, the definitive nonfiction subscription from Warner Bros. Discovery, will be available for $0.99 for the first three months of the ad-supported tier for new customers in the United States and Canada.

This Black Friday savings is equivalent to 80% off the current price of the ad-supported tier.

Offer will begin rolling out on November 21 via discoveryplus.com or through Apple, Amazon, Google Play, and Roku.

Viewers can also learn how to take advantage of this offer by checking out their LG, Xbox, and Cox Contour devices for more information.

Throughout the holiday season, viewers can stream four new scripted features including A GINGERBREAD CHRISTMAS, DESIGNING CHRISTMAS, A CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE, and ONE DELICIOUS CHRISTMAS inside the Holiday Lane hub. Consumers can also sit back this season and enjoy a variety of original programming including TUT'S LOST CITY REVEALED, INSIDE THE HEIST, VARDY VS ROONEY: THE WAGATHA TRIAL, WRITTEN IN THE STARS and more.

