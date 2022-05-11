HBO Max and Cartoon Network Set Music-Filled Live-Action Series HOME SWEET ROME

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are set to take flight for Europe with the music-filled live-action comedy, Home Sweet Rome, scheduled to premiere in 2023.

The coming-of-age series is based on a concept from one of the most distinct voices in kids' entertainment, three-time EmmyÂ®-nominee, Michael Poryes, creator of Hannah Montana and That's So Raven. The story centers on 13-year-old Lucy who moves from California to start a new life in Rome with her dad and stepmom, Francesca - who happens to be an Italian pop star! With new friends, amazing food, haute fashion, and a best friend who is thousands of miles away, Lucy discovers what the meaning of "When in Rome" is all about as her adventures abroad get underway.

Home Sweet Rome is developed and written by Degrassi alums, Humanitas winner Matt Huether and DaytimeÂ® Emmy-nominee Courtney Jane Walker, who will both serve as showrunners. Shot entirely on location in Rome and featuring exciting original songs in each episode, the series is unique in its blending of American and European sensibilities. Home Sweet Rome is an Italian-Canadian co-production by Italy's Red Monk Studio, a SUPERPROD Group company, and Canada's First Generation Films.

"Michael Poryes has created beloved global teen and tween hits from Hannah Montana to That's So Raven. Home Sweet Rome will add to that list of iconic female leads, and this time...in Rome!" said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. "We'll explore all the most authentic and hilarious tween issues like new friends, new stepmom, new life against the beautiful backdrop of the food, fun, and fashion of Rome, and shot entirely on location. I have never had more executives insist on a set visit."

"Coming up with the idea to follow this young girl as she's adjusting to a new culture where everything is different felt like a perfect narrative to capture the humor and awkwardness of this pivotal age," said Michael Poryes. "I'm looking forward to seeing where Matt and Courtney take Lucy's challenging story as they explore these funny, heartwarming moments of unfamiliar situations and attitudes, and how they all boil down to universal emotional truths of being a young teen."

In a breakout role, Kensington Tallman (Drama Club) is Lucy, a 13-year-old American girl who finds herself living in Rome with her dad and new stepmom Francesca (Italian actor and singer, Eleonora Facchini), who happens to be a famous Italian pop star. As Lucy learns to adapt to her new city, new school, and new life, she's also navigating through the growing pains of being a teenager, and the additional challenge of her best friend, Kyla, being 6000 miles away. Additional casting for the series is still underway.

Home Sweet Rome is executive produced by Pedro Citaristi of Red Monk Studio and Christina Piovesan of First Generation Films, along with Doug Schwalbe, JÃ©rÃ©mie Fajner and Clement