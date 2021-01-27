HBO Max To Co-Produce THE TOURIST Starring Jamie Dornan

HBO Max will co-produce and be the US streaming home for limited series THE TOURIST, from BAFTA-nominated and Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures ("Baptiste," "The Missing," "Fleabag"). The six-episode limited series is headed up by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams, alongside commissioning partners BBC One, Stan and ZDF. Jamie Dornan ("A Private War," "The Fall," "Wild Mountain Thyme") will lead this thriller charting one man's search for his identity. Danielle Macdonald ("Unbelievable," "Dumplin'"), Shalom Brune-Franklin ("Line of Duty," "Roadkill") and Hugo Weaving ("The Lord of The Rings," "Patrick Melrose") are also confirmed to join the cast ahead of filming in Australia.

"Harry and Jack's talents are as vast as the Australian outback, and this thriller will leave viewers on the edge of their seat piecing together the puzzle," said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President, International Originals, HBO Max. "We are delighted to have Jamie, Danielle, Hugo and Shalom join the cast for this compelling addition to our slate of international original series."

Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Danielle Macdonald will star as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Shalom Brune-Franklin is set to play Luci, a waitress who's swept into The Man's journey for answers. Hugo Weaving plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

"THE TOURIST are some of the most exciting scripts I've ever read. I can't wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people," said Jamie Dornan.

"We're hugely excited about this show. It's tonally breaking new ground for us and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake. Thrilled to be working with Chris Sweeney again as well as the BBC, HBO Max and Stan," said Harry and Jack Williams, Writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures.

"Helen is a fascinating and intriguing character. I fell in love with her on page one. I ended up reading all the episodes in one sitting because I couldn't put them down! I'm so excited to get to be a part of this incredible project and I can't wait to start filming alongside the amazing cast and production team," said Danielle Macdonald.

"This story is really unique, and I'm excited to be a part of bringing it to life with this brilliant team. I'm looking forward to adding to the thrilling mystery of these scripts with the wonderfully intriguing character of Luci. It's very exciting to be working on such a great project in Australia - it's going to be a lot of fun," said Shalom Brune-Franklin.

"I'm very excited to be slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of THE TOURIST. The scripts are wonderful. Dark and shocking, surprising and hilarious and always very human. This is a tonally uniquely project and should be an unforgettable ride and shoot for us all," said Hugo Weaving.