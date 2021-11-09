Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HBO Max Announces Final Season of SEARCH PARTY

The new season will premiere on January 7.

Nov. 9, 2021  
The Max Original comedy series SEARCH PARTY returns to HBO Max for its fifth and final season Friday, January 7, with all ten episodes available to binge. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience.

Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Joining the cast are recurring guest stars Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo. Returning recurring guest stars include Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty.

Showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers executive produce with Michael Showalter and Jax Media's Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.


