HBO MAX Unveils New Original Nonfiction Slate from CNN Original Series and CNN Films

HBO Max has greenlit four original unscripted projects from CNN for the streamer. The slate includes Heaven's Gate and Generation Hustle (wt) from CNN Original Series and two feature-length documentaries, The Scoop and Persona (wt) from CNN FILMS - each offering a compelling lens through which the modern world comes into focus.



"We are tremendously inspired by CNN's history of award-winning documentary storytelling and journalistic integrity," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "This slate of projects with CNN demonstrates our power as a media family to create quality programming that covers the captivating and critical issues of today."



"We are so pleased to produce original nonfiction projects with HBO Max and to release new content from CNN FILMS and CNN Original Series via a streaming partner that complements our brands and creative goals," said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. "We look forward to partnering on future projects as well."



Heaven's Gate is an intimate, four-part HBO Max original from CNN Original Series that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place on U.S. soil. It is a raw, honest depiction of the shared experiences of those directly involved with the group, and those closely affected by it. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel, Heaven's Gate is produced by Campfire, the scripted and nonfiction production company from prolific television and film producer Ross Dinerstein (The Innocent Man, 2018; Stephen King's 1922, 2017), and Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney, and Erik Diehn for the digital media company Stitcher (Heaven's Gate podcast, Sold in America podcast).



Generation Hustle (w.t.) is a 10-part HBO Max original from CNN Original Series about the lengths young people will go to for fame, fortune, and power. From the Academy Award- and Emmy® Award-winning Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, 2019; DEATH ROW STORIES for CNN Original Series, 2014; Dirty Money, 2018), the series will be executive produced by Yon Motskin, Stacey Offman, and Richard Perello.



The Scoop (w.t.) is a documentary feature produced by CNN FILMS and will follow the exhilarating and exhausting lives of CNN's fearless female political reporters as they cover the most unpredictable presidential campaign in American history. This behind-the- scenes documentary draws from unprecedented access to the campaign press corps and reveals how these powerhouse political reporters deal with the candidates as well as with the challenges of life on the road.



Persona (w.t.) is a documentary feature produced by CNN FILMS that explores the riveting and unexpected origin story of America's obsession with personality testing. Embedded in everything from dating sites to job applications, Persona reveals the profound ways personality testing has formed and influenced the world around us.





