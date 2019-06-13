HBO Latino and New York Latino Film Festival Launch “Latinos Stand-Up” Competition

HBO Latino in partnership with the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), the nation's premier Latino film festival, are excited to launch the "Latinos Stand-Up" competition IN SEARCH OF the best Latino stand-up comedians around the country. The competition is designed to support emerging talent and increase awareness and representation of Latino voices in the comedy industry. The top five comedians will perform, and one winner will be chosen at a live event on Friday, August 16th at the New York Latino Film Festival. The event will be hosted by actress, comedian and writer Gina Brillón. "I'm excited to partner with NYLFF and HBO Latino in supporting our culture! As Latinos we love to laugh and make others laugh," said Gina. "When I was 17, I got my first break at a local stand-up comedy contest and haven't looked back since. I encourage everyone to enter and take advantage of this great opportunity to represent Latin comedic talent."

The chosen comic will have the opportunity to appear in one of HBO Latino's upcoming comedy specials, 'Entre Nos.' "HBO has been proudly supporting the New York Latino Film Festival for the past 16 years," said Lucinda Martinez, Senior Vice President of Multicultural and International Marketing, HBO. "We are thrilled to be able to open doors and provide a much-needed platform to unique groundbreaking comedic talent."

"It's truly exciting to partner on the "Latinos Stand-Up" competition to recognize and advance comedic talent. We're proud of our continued growth and status as a leading identifier for fresh and emerging creatives in film, television and social media. This partnership further broadens our influence of being on the pulse of discovering Latino talent," said Calixto Chinchilla, Founder and Executive Director of the New York Latino Film Festival.

Gina Brillon - Actress, comedian, and writer, Gina Brillón was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. She's been a standup comic since she was 17-years-old and is the first, and only, Latina winner of NBC's "2012 Stand up for Diversity Showcase." She was also selected to be part of Montreal's "Just For Laughs New Faces Showcase." Gina is an accomplished singer, published writer, and poet. Her pieces have appeared in the New York Post and Daily News, among others. Her latest comedy special Gina Brillón: Easily Offended premieres on HBO Latino and HBO's digital platforms on Friday, August 16th at 9:30pm ET.

HOW IT WORKS:

? Applicants must submit a 3-5 minute video online atwww.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com(no cost to enter) of their live stand-up performance, in English, that has not been previously broadcast in any form. Submission deadline is Friday, June 28, 2019 by 11:59pm EST.

? All eligible submissions will be reviewed by a panel of screeners, comprised of NYLFF, HBO Latino executives, and Viva Pictures, the official Producers of Entre Nos, who will determine the top 5 finalists based on performance and creative material.

? The finalists will be invited to perform an 8-10 minute comedic performance at the "Latinos Stand-Up" competition, scheduled to take place in New York City during the New York Latino Film Festival from August 12 to 18, 2019.

? The five finalists will receive round trip tickets courtesy of American Airlines, the exclusive travel carrier of the New York Latino Film Festival.

? A panel of judges will select one (1) winner to be announced August 16th.

ELIGIBILITY:? Must be 21 years of age or older to participate.? Open to all persons of Latino descent.? Only TV-14 rated performances will be considered.? U.S. Citizens or Permanent Residents who physically reside in the United States, including Puerto Rico.

PRIZE:? The winning comic will receive a paid opportunity to appear in an upcoming HBO Latino 'Entre Nos' comedy special, including an all-expense paid trip to the taping, provided by Viva Pictures.? The winner will have a chance to meet one-on-one with an HBO executive after the festival, as well as meet with actress, writer, and comedian Gina Brillón.? NYLFF will provide each finalist with two (2) Festival passes.

About the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF)The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) is the nation's premier Urban Latino film event founded by Calixto Chinchilla. Since its inception in 1999, each year, the NYLFF brings together more than 20,000 movie fans and industry executives for a celebration of culturally relevant and entertaining experiences that aims to build audiences for Latino cinema, support the film community with professional development and foster relationships for Latino talent. Programming includes the flagship film festival in New York City, the Futuro digital conference, competition programs, as well as community programs. For more information on NYLFF, please visit www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com

