HBO & HBO Max Lead Critics' Choice Award Television Nominations

HBO and HBO Max received 29 nominations for the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, the most of any network or platform.

Nominations include:

8 for SUCCESSION, for Best Drama Series, two for Best Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong), three for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen), and two for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook)

5 for MARE OF EASTTOWN, for Best Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Kate Winslet), Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Evan Peters), and two for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart)

3 for HACKS, for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hanna Einbinder)

2 for INSECURE, for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae)

2 for IT'S A SIN, for Best Limited Series and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television (Olly Alexander)

2 for THE OTHER TWO, for Best Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Molly Shannon)

2 for THE WHITE LOTUS, for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television (Murray Bartlett) and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television (Jennifer Coolidge)

1 for LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, for Best Talk Show

1 for OSLO, for Best Movie Made For Television

1 for IN TREATMENT, for Best Actress in a Drama Series (Uzo Aduba)

1 for LOVE LIFE, for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television (William Jackson Harper)

1 for MADE FOR LOVE, for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ray Romano)

The winners of the 27th Annual CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS will be announced Sunday, January 9. All nominated programs are available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO Max™ is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max features the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021.

HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean this summer, followed by its first European launches in the Nordics and Spain this fall. It has been announced that HBO Max will continue its European expansion for a global reach of 67 countries in 2022.

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max®. Internationally, HBO-branded services are available in more than 85 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

A part of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable television titles, including dramas like "Succession," "Watchmen," "Westworld," "Big Little Lies," "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos," "Band of Brothers" and "The Wire," as well as comedy series "Barry," "Insecure" and "Sex and the City".