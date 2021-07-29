HBO GO to Stream Award-Winning Mediacorp Titles for the First Time

Drama fans in eight territories across Asia will soon be able to catch intriguing, award-winning Singapore stories on HBO GO, as the premium content streaming platform acquires Mediacorp titles, The Little Nyonya, Last Madame, and Titoudao for its regional audience for the first time.

The three dramas, which share a common theme of women overcoming adversity during pre-independence Singapore, will be available to audiences in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. This will start with Last Madame and TiTouDao which will stream on HBO GO starting from 1 August, while The Little Nyonya will be available from 1 September.

Set in the 1930s, Last Madame tells the story of Chi Ling, a banker, who returns from Hong Kong to settle an inheritance from her great-grandmother, Fung Lan, the last brothel owner in Singapore. She then uncovers the secrets and mysteries behind the inherited shophouse, and reconciles with her roots. The popular series took home the honour of Best Asian Drama at the prestigious Asia Contents Awards 2020, which recognises outstanding TV and OTT drama series throughout Asia.

Titoudao chronicles the ups and downs of celebrated wayang star Oon Ah Chiam who had to climb her way up to stardom. In the midst of this, she finds herself in a love triangle with two eligible men. The 13-episode series bagged the Best Original Screenplay award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, while also taking home the Production of the Year and Best Original Script accolades at the Life! Theatre Awards.

The Little Nyonya tells the story of how a Peranakan lady overcame different struggles living in a traditional family, along with a jealous cousin who was envious of her many suitors. This highly successful series, which has received wide acclaim overseas, clinched several awards including Best Drama Series at the Asian Television Awards 2009, and was later re-adapted for the Chinese market.