HBO GO Standalone App Launch in Philippines

WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO GO, is now available in the Philippines as a standalone over-the-top (OTT) service without any pre-existing TV subscription. The service is accessible on the HBOGOAsia.com and mobile devices through the HBO GO app that can be downloaded from App Store or Play Store for PHP149 a month with a 7-day free trial.

"The launch of HBO GO as a standalone OTT service in the Philippines is a natural evolution for the platform in Asia. Through HBO GO, we are excited to be able to provide our subscribers in the Philippines exclusive and easy access to enjoy our vast library of HBO Original programmes from the U.S. and Asia, Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries, stand-up comedies and animated shows," said Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, which operates HBO in Asia. "By downloading their favourite programmes, viewers can watch movies and series anytime, anywhere, without an internet connection."

HBO GO allows subscribers unlimited access to stream thousands of hours of non-stop and uncut entertainment from the latest Hollywood blockbusters and exclusive original content from HBO, HBO Asia and CINEMAX, to Asian movies, series and all-time favourite kids' programmes over multiple connected devices.

With the live TV function, stream all six of HBO Asia's suite of TV channels - HBO, HBO SIGNATURE, HBO HITS, HBO FAMILY, CineMax and RED BY HBO, live via HBO GO simultaneously on your internet-connected devices. Each HBO GO account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices and the service has Airplay and Chromecast functionality.

Other features available on HBO GO include:

Improved content discovery with the Watchlist feature where users can create a personalised list of shows or movies to watch while they are available on HBO GO.

Parental Control feature that enables parents to restrict their children's access to certain types of content depending on the selected age guidance.

To ensure an optimal viewing experience on HBO GO, all content on HBO GO will be offered in true HD quality where available (subject to available bandwidth).

The Video Continuity feature allows users to continue where they left off even when they switch between registered devices.

Multi-language subtitles and audio tracks are available for selected series and movies.

Viewers will also have access to additional HBO Original content such as behind-the-scenes exclusives and trailers.

Download up to 20 pieces of content for each account across all registered devices, subject to storage capacities for each device.

Subscribers will be able to watch the debut episodes of highly-anticipated HBO Original series like Watchmen, Catherine The Great, His Dark Materials and the last season of Silicon Valley.

Missed Erik Matti's episode of the HBO Asia Original anthology series Food Lore? Don't fret. Catch it on the app anytime, anywhere along with Halfworlds, The Teenage Psychic and The World Between Us.

Download from HBO GO's extensive and unedited library of movies, series and documentaries to watch without an internet connection, as well as CineMax Originals. Binge-watch complete seasons of award-winning and critically-acclaimed HBO Original series like Game of Thrones, BIG LITTLE LIES and Sex and the City in their original version and get access to exclusive series like THE HANDMAID'S TALE and The Deuce, which are only available on HBO GO.

In Asia, HBO GO is also available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, and will be launching in more Asian territories soon.





