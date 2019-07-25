HBO Drama Series WATCHMEN to Debut In October

et in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, WATCHMEN, from executive producer Damon Lindelof (Emmy® winner for "Lost"; HBO's "The Leftovers") embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own. Nicole Kassell directs the pilot from a script written by Lindelof.



Debuting in October, WATCHMEN reunites Lindelof with Regina King (HBO's "The Leftovers"; Oscar® winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk"; Emmy® winner for "Seven Seconds" and "American Crime"). King leads the cast as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in The Tulsa Police Force and another as wife and mother of three. The cast also includes Jeremy Irons (Oscar® winner for "Reversal of Fortune"; Emmy® winner for "Big Cat Week" and "Elizabeth I") as the aging and imperious Lord of a British Manor; Don Johnson (Golden Globe winner for "Miami Vice") as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police; Jean Smart (Emmy® winner for "Samantha Who?" and "Frasier") as FBI Agent Laurie Blake; Tim Blake Nelson as Detective Looking Glass; Louis Gossett Jr. (Oscar® winner for "An Officer and a Gentleman"; Emmy® winner for "Roots") as Will Reeves; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar; Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips; Frances Fisher as Jane Crawford and Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks. Additional cast include Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, the mysterious trillionaire, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.



Produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television; executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof; executive producer/director, Nicole Kassell; executive producer, Tom Spezialy; executive producer/director, Stephen Williams; executive producer, Joseph Iberti. Based on the iconic graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.





