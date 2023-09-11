HAUNTED MANSION Coming to Disney+ In Time For Halloween

The film will begin streaming on Disney+ and arrive at digital retail on October 4, 2023. 

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Disney announced TODAY at Destination D23 in Orlando that “Haunted Mansion,” the hit film inspired by the classic theme park attraction, will begin streaming on Disney+ and arrive at digital retail on October 4, 2023. 

The frighteningly fun adventure, which opened in theaters July 28, is directed by Justin Simien and features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

New and returning customers looking to enjoy Disney’s latest film can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com through September 20.

Fans can also add the movie to their digital collection on October 4 when “Haunted Mansion” becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

“Haunted Mansion” is the story of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help them rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.



