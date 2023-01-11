Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HARRY: THE INTERVIEW to Premiere on CBS

The special is airing Saturday, Jan. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

Jan. 11, 2023  

CBS presents HARRY: THE INTERVIEW, a one-hour primetime special featuring the first United States telecast of the Duke of Sussex's extensive sit-down with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, airing Saturday, Jan. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+* in the U.S., with the extended version set exclusively for Paramount+ immediately following the West Coast broadcast. The original ITV interview aired in the U.K. on Jan. 8.

The headline-making international interview features a lively and revealing conversation between Bradby and Prince Harry, who have known each other for 20 years. Prince Harry reads critical passages from his new book, Spare, and shares deep insight into his personal relationships, his marriage to Meghan Markle, the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his feelings for his father, KING Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry tells Bradby that a lot of people, after watching the interview and reading the book, will wonder how he could ever forgive his family.

"People have already said that to me," Prince Harry says. "And I said, forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I DON'T recognize them, as much as they probably DON'T recognize me."

HARRY: THE INTERVIEW is produced by ITN Productions. See It Now Studios, a unit of Paramount Global, prepared the interview for the U.S. premiere.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

Watch a preview here:






