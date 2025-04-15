HAPPY GILMORE Returning to Theaters Ahead of Sequel Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal Pictures has announced the nationwide theatrical re-release of Happy Gilmore, the beloved 1996 sports comedy starring Adam Sandler as a failed hockey player turned golf sensation. Audiences nationwide can experience this comedy classic on the big screen during special screenings on April 27 and April 30. Tickets for the theatrical re-release can be purchased here.

In Happy Gilmore, Sandler stars as the titular character, an aspiring hockey player with a powerful slapshot who can neither skate nor control his volatile temper. When the Internal Revenue Service repossesses his grandmother’s house, Happy resolves to earn enough money to settle her debts and reclaim her home. After discovering his golf swing can drive balls an extraordinary 400 feet, Happy quickly becomes an unlikely star on the PGA tour, despite his poor putting skills and frequent explosive outbursts that antagonize his more traditional competitors. Sandler is set to reprise the iconic role in a Happy Gilmore sequel scheduled for release later this year.

Originally released in February 1996, Happy Gilmore was created on a modest $12 million budget and earned more than $40 million during its initial theatrical run. The film was co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, following their successful collaboration on Sandler’s first starring vehicle, Billy Madison (1995).

For three decades, Sandler has maintained his position as one of Hollywood’s most beloved entertainers. His films have grossed more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office, and he has garnered numerous accolades for his prolific body of work—including nine People’s Choice Awards, five MTV MOVIE AWARDS and ten Kids’ Choice Awards. A versatile comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician, Sandler has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, five Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards for his comedy albums, which have achieved multi-platinum status and collectively sold more than six million copies.

In 2023, Sandler received THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE for American Humor, joining the ranks of such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carol Burnett and Carl Reiner. A graduate of New York University, he has also distinguished himself as a dramatic actor, delivering highly acclaimed performances in films including Punch-Drunk Love (2002) and Uncut Gems (2019). His portrayal as New York jeweler Howard Ratner in the latter, written and directed by Benny and Josh Safdie, earned Sandler an Independent Spirit Award and Best Actor honors from the National Board of Review.

Happy Gilmore features a stellar supporting cast including Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Happy’s arch-rival who plots increasingly elaborate schemes to orchestrate Happy’s downfall. Julie Bowen stars as tour publicist Virginia Venit, Frances Bay as Happy’s grandmother and Carl Weathers as Chubbs Peterson, a former pro golfer who becomes Happy’s mentor. Professional golfers Lee Trevino and Mark Lye make special appearances, along with beloved television personality Bob Barker in an unforgettable cameo role.

Happy Gilmore was directed by Dennis Dugan, launching a successful partnership with Sandler spanning multiple comedies, including Big Daddy (1999), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008), Grown Ups (2010), Just Go with It (2011), Jack and Jill (2011) and Grown Ups 2 (2013).

