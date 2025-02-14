HANS ZIMMER & FRIENDS: DIAMOND IN THE DESERT Concert Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official trailer for the unforgettable cinematic experience, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, has been unveiled. Additionally, tickets for the concert film are on sale now here.

The magic and storytelling power of Hans Zimmer’s music is set to entrance audiences worldwide with this unforgettable cinematic experience. This special global event captures an extraordinary live performance of some of Zimmer's most revered compositions, including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King, and much more.

Decades of cinematic masterpieces are brought to life by his band and a world-class orchestra at Dubai's iconic Coca-Cola Arena, the star-studded Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo City Dubai and beyond. From the dunes of the Arabian Desert to the heights of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, these performances deliver an intimate and unique experience of Zimmer’s most beloved and renowned movie soundtracks.

The film features Hans Zimmer alongside his 18-piece band, including Musical Director Nick Glennie-Smith (keyboard/piano/accordion), Lebo Morake (vocalist – THE LION KING), Judith Sephuma (vocalist), Pedro Eustache (woodwinds), Lisa Gerrard (vocalist – GLADIATOR), Loire Cotler (vocalist – DUNE), Juan Garcia-Herreros (electric bass), Guthrie Govan (guitar), Aleksandra Suklar (percussion), Holly Madge Jaspal (drums), Aicha Djidjelli (drums), Steven Doar (keyboards/percussion), Tina Guo (cello), Andy Pask (bass/electric bass), Rusanda Panfili (violin), Leah Zeger (violin/vocalist), Molly Rogers Goldbaum (violin/vocalist) and Nile Marr (guitar).

It also features conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya, and directed by Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy nominated Paul Dugdale, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving as Executive Producer, the film offers viewers a rare glimpse into Zimmer's creative process. It explores the drive to create and the stories behind his closest collaborations.

Limited screenings begin Wednesday, March 19 in select global cinemas across the Americas, Europe, Asia and United Arab Emirates, with cinemas in more countries to be announced.

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards®, three Golden Globes®, four Grammys®, an American Music Award, and a Tony® Award. His work highlights include Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk, as well as David Attenborough’s Prehistoric Planet, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, the follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning score for Dune: Part One.

Zimmer most recently created the score for Steve McQueen’s Blitz, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. Starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, the film released in theaters on November 1, 2024. Upcoming, he scored Joseph Kosinski’s F1, which is set to premiere on June 27 from Warner Bros. Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a remarkably successful touring artist, having recently concluded his first North American “Hans Zimmer Live” tour, after the tour’s second round in Europe. He has also performed in the Middle East at Dubai’s renowned Coca-Cola Arena for two consecutive nights as well as Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Photo credit: RCI Global LLC

Comments