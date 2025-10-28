HAMNET, THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE, & More Nominated for Gotham Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hamnet, The Testament of Ann Lee, Familiar Touch, and more have received nominations for the 35th edition of The Gothams. One Battle After Another, the latest film from Paul Thomas Anderson, has received a record of six nominations. New this year, The Gotham has expanded its Best Feature category to include 10 nominees, up from five.

Other highlights include nominations for Ethan Hawke and Andrew Scott for their performances as Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers in Blue Moon, respectively, a nomination for Tonatiuh in Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Tessa Thompson in Hedda.

Nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors, and other film industry professionals will determine the final recipients of The Gothams.

Winners of the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 1, 2025. The Gothams Tributes, which will also be presented at the ceremony, are the organization's highest honors, celebrating outstanding achievement in film. Tessa Thompson will receive the Spotlight Tribute for her performance in the new film Hedda.

Gothams Nominations

Best Feature

Bugonia

Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Yorgos Lanthimos, Miky Lee, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Focus Features)

East of Wall

Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Familiar Touch

Alexandra Byer, Sarah Friedland, Matthew Thurm, producers (Music Box Films)

Hamnet

Nicolas Gonda, Pippa Harris, Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, producers (Focus Features)

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon, Sara Murphy, Josh Safdie, Ryan Zacarias, producers (A24)

Lurker

Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby, producers (MUBI)

One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, producers (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sorry, Baby

Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, producers (A24)

The Testament of Ann Lee

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, Joshua Horsfield, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Mark Lampert, Lillian LaSalle, Andrew Morrison, Viktória Petrányi, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

Train Dreams

Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman (producers) (Netflix)

Best International Feature

It Was Just an Accident

Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi, producers (NEON)

No Other Choice

Park Chan-Wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michèle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun, producers (NEON)

Nouvelle Vague

Laurent Pétin, Michèle Pétin, producers (Netflix)

Resurrection

Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong, producers (Janus Films)

Sound of Falling

Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt, producers (MUBI)

Best Documentary Feature

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Mstyslav Chernov, director; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, producers (PBS)

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions

Kahlil Joseph, director; Onye Anyanwu, Kahlil Joseph, David Linde, Anikah McLaren, James Shani, Steven Soderbergh, producers (Rich Spirit)

My Undesirable Friends: Part I - Last Air in Moscow

Julia Loktev, director; Julia Loktev, producer (self-distributed)

The Perfect Neighbor

Geeta Gandbhir, director; Sam Bisbee, Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne, producers (Netflix)

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

Sepideh Farsi, director; Javad Djavahery, Sepideh Farsi, producers (Kino Lorber)

Best Director

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident (NEON)

Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind (MUBI)

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oliver Laxe, Sirât (NEON)

Breakthrough Director

Constance Tsang, Blue Sun Palace (Dekanalog)

Carson Lund, Eephus (Music Box Films)

Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch (Music Box Films)

Akinola Davies Jr., My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)

Harris Dickinson, Urchin (1-2 Special)

Best Original Screenplay

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Mary Bronstein (A24)

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi (NEON)

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho (NEON)

Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor (A24)

Sound of Falling, Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski (MUBI)

Best Adapted Screenplay

No Other Choice, Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-Mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar (NEON)

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pillion, Harry Lighton (A24)

Preparation for the Next Life, Martyna Majok (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice (NEON)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Sopé Dìrísù, My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love (MUBI)

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (NEON)

Josh O’Connor, The Mastermind (MUBI)

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Tessa Thompson, Hedda (Orion Pictures/Amazon/MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein (Netflix)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value (NEON)

Indya Moore, Father Mother Sister Brother (MUBI)

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Andrew Scott, Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion (A24)

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (NEON)

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

A$AP Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Sebiye Behtiyar, Preparation for the Next Life (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Abou Sangaré, Souleymane’s Story (Kino Lorber)

Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, LD Entertainment)

Nominating Committees for The Gothams were:

Nominating Committee for Best Feature and Best International Feature:

Peter Debruge, Chief Film Critic, Variety

Justin Chang, Film Critic, The New Yorker

Kate Erbland, Editorial Director, IndieWire

David Fear, Senior Film Critic, Rolling Stone

Tomris Laffly, Freelance

Nominating Committee for Best Documentary Feature:

Eric Hynes, Film Curation and Programming, Jacob Burns Film Center

Eric Kohn, Artistic Director, Southampton Playhouse

Karen McMullen, Senior Programmer, Features and Shorts, DOC NYC

Tania Ahmadi, Editor Director & Curator, Docunight

Sky Sitney, Festival Director and Co-Founder DC/DOX

Nominating Committee for Original Screenplay and Adapted Screenplay:

Tim Grierson, Senior U.S. Critic, Screen International

Jon Frosch, Reviews Editor and Film Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Monica Castillo, Critic and Film Programmer, Freelance

Carlos Aguilar, Freelance

Esther Zuckerman, Freelance

Nominating Committee for Best Director and Breakthrough Director:

David Ehrlich, Head Critic and Reviews Editor, IndieWire

Guy Lodge, Film Critic, Variety

Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer, Associated Press

Beatrice Loayza, Film Critic, Freelance

Brittany Luse, Host of NPR’s It’s Been A Minute

Nominating Committee for Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Supporting Performance, and Breakthrough Performer:

Brian Tallerico, Managing Editor, RobertEbert.com

Robert Daniels, Associate Editor, RobertEbert.com

Douglas Greenwood, Entertainment Editor, i-D; Contributor to GQ Magazine and New York Magazine

Alison Wilmore, Film Critic, New York Magazine

Jourdain Searles, Critic, The Hollywood Reporter

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that shapes the cultural landscape—whether in independent works that push artistic boundaries or commercial entertainment that connects with the broadest audiences—these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s year-round programming.