HAMNET, THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE, & More Nominated for Gotham Awards

Winners of the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 1, 2025.
Hamnet, The Testament of Ann Lee, Familiar Touch, and more have received nominations for the 35th edition of The Gothams. One Battle After Another, the latest film from Paul Thomas Anderson, has received a record of six nominations. New this year, The Gotham has expanded its Best Feature category to include 10 nominees, up from five.
Other highlights include nominations for Ethan Hawke and Andrew Scott for their performances as Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers in Blue Moon, respectively, a nomination for Tonatiuh in Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Tessa Thompson in Hedda.
Nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors, and other film industry professionals will determine the final recipients of The Gothams.
Bugonia
Ari Aster, Ed Guiney, Lars Knudsen, Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, Yorgos Lanthimos, Miky Lee, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, producers (Focus Features)
East of Wall
Kate Beecroft, Shannon Moss, Melanie Ramsayer, Lila Yacoub, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)
Familiar Touch
Alexandra Byer, Sarah Friedland, Matthew Thurm, producers (Music Box Films)
Hamnet
Nicolas Gonda, Pippa Harris, Liza Marshall, Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, producers (Focus Features)
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Richie Doyle, Conor Hannon, Sara Murphy, Josh Safdie, Ryan Zacarias, producers (A24)
Lurker
Galen Core, Archie Madekwe, Marc Marrie, Charlie McDowell, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Olmo Schnabel, Jack Selby, producers (MUBI)
One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, producers (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Sorry, Baby
Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, producers (A24)
The Testament of Ann Lee
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, Joshua Horsfield, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Mark Lampert, Lillian LaSalle, Andrew Morrison, Viktória Petrányi, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, producers (Searchlight Pictures)
Train Dreams
Michael Heimler, Will Janowitz, Marissa McMahon, Ashley Schlaifer, Teddy Schwarzman (producers) (Netflix)
It Was Just an Accident
Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi, producers (NEON)
No Other Choice
Park Chan-Wook, Alexandre Gavras, Michèle Ray Gavras, Back Jisun, producers (NEON)
Nouvelle Vague
Laurent Pétin, Michèle Pétin, producers (Netflix)
Resurrection
Charles Gillibert, Yang Lele, Shan Zuolong, producers (Janus Films)
Sound of Falling
Lucas Schmidt, Maren Schmitt, producers (MUBI)
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Mstyslav Chernov, director; Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, producers (PBS)
BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions
Kahlil Joseph, director; Onye Anyanwu, Kahlil Joseph, David Linde, Anikah McLaren, James Shani, Steven Soderbergh, producers (Rich Spirit)
My Undesirable Friends: Part I - Last Air in Moscow
Julia Loktev, director; Julia Loktev, producer (self-distributed)
The Perfect Neighbor
Geeta Gandbhir, director; Sam Bisbee, Geeta Gandbhir, Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payne, producers (Netflix)
Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
Sepideh Farsi, director; Javad Djavahery, Sepideh Farsi, producers (Kino Lorber)
Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident (NEON)
Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind (MUBI)
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Oliver Laxe, Sirât (NEON)
Constance Tsang, Blue Sun Palace (Dekanalog)
Carson Lund, Eephus (Music Box Films)
Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch (Music Box Films)
Akinola Davies Jr., My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)
Harris Dickinson, Urchin (1-2 Special)
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Mary Bronstein (A24)
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi (NEON)
The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho (NEON)
Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor (A24)
Sound of Falling, Louise Peter, Mascha Schilinski (MUBI)
No Other Choice, Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-Mi, Jahye Lee, Don McKellar (NEON)
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Pillion, Harry Lighton (A24)
Preparation for the Next Life, Martyna Majok (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar (Netflix)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (Focus Features)
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice (NEON)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
Sopé Dìrísù, My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love (MUBI)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent (NEON)
Josh O’Connor, The Mastermind (MUBI)
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
Tessa Thompson, Hedda (Orion Pictures/Amazon/MGM Studios)
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein (Netflix)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value (NEON)
Indya Moore, Father Mother Sister Brother (MUBI)
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Andrew Scott, Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion (A24)
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value (NEON)
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
A$AP Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest (A24)
Sebiye Behtiyar, Preparation for the Next Life (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Abou Sangaré, Souleymane’s Story (Kino Lorber)
Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate, LD Entertainment)
Peter Debruge, Chief Film Critic, Variety
Justin Chang, Film Critic, The New Yorker
Kate Erbland, Editorial Director, IndieWire
David Fear, Senior Film Critic, Rolling Stone
Tomris Laffly, Freelance
Eric Hynes, Film Curation and Programming, Jacob Burns Film Center
Eric Kohn, Artistic Director, Southampton Playhouse
Karen McMullen, Senior Programmer, Features and Shorts, DOC NYC
Tania Ahmadi, Editor Director & Curator, Docunight
Sky Sitney, Festival Director and Co-Founder DC/DOX
Tim Grierson, Senior U.S. Critic, Screen International
Jon Frosch, Reviews Editor and Film Critic, The Hollywood Reporter
Monica Castillo, Critic and Film Programmer, Freelance
Carlos Aguilar, Freelance
Esther Zuckerman, Freelance
David Ehrlich, Head Critic and Reviews Editor, IndieWire
Guy Lodge, Film Critic, Variety
Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer, Associated Press
Beatrice Loayza, Film Critic, Freelance
Brittany Luse, Host of NPR’s It’s Been A Minute
Brian Tallerico, Managing Editor, RobertEbert.com
Robert Daniels, Associate Editor, RobertEbert.com
Douglas Greenwood, Entertainment Editor, i-D; Contributor to GQ Magazine and New York Magazine
Alison Wilmore, Film Critic, New York Magazine
Jourdain Searles, Critic, The Hollywood Reporter
As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that shapes the cultural landscape—whether in independent works that push artistic boundaries or commercial entertainment that connects with the broadest audiences—these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s year-round programming.
