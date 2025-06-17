HAIM to Appear Tonight on THE TONIGHT SHOW; Watch the Cold Open Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of HAIM's appearance on The Tonight Show today, NBC has shared an early look at the cold open from the show. In the video, the Haim sisters give host Jimmy Fallon some pointers on how he can match their singing and speaking style.

During the show, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim will sit on the couch and chat with Fallon on Tuesday, June 17, before closing out the show with a performance of a song from their new album, I Quit. Check out the new clip from the cold open now and tune into their appearance tonight at 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

HAIM's album, I Quit, is see to be released on June 20th. This is the first new album since the band’s 2020 album Women In Music, Pt. III, which earned them a Brit Award for International Group. Women In Music, Pt. III received two GRAMMY Award nominations, including the prestigious “Album of the Year” recognition. With this nomination, HAIM became the first all-female rock group to be included in the GRAMMY’s top category. Women In Music, Pt. III debuted #1 on the U.S. Album Sales chart, as well as the Rock and Alternative charts and entered at #1 on the UK Album chart.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/NBC

