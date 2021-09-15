Gwendoline Christie Joins The Cast of Tim Burton's WEDNESDAY on Netflix

Emmy® Award nominee Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman, Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of Wednesday as a series regular. In the new live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale from Netflix and MGM, Christie will play "Larissa Weems," the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams.

Also joining the cast are Issac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch), with Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

It was previously announced that Jenna Ortega (Scream, The Fallout) would star in the titular role of "Wednesday Addams" with Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Traffic) and Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Traffic) guest starring as "Morticia Addams" and "Gomez Addams."