Gravitas Ventures and Artist View Entertainment Acquire PAINT

The film will be released on VOD in the US on December 15, 2020.

Gravitas Ventures (U.S) and Artist View Entertainment (Foreign) have acquired the rights to Michael Walker's PAINT, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2020 Dances with Films Festival.

PAINT is a dark comedic journey about young NYC artists as they struggle to sell their first paintings.

Walker's unique script and direction in combination with the performances of Josh Caras (Good Boys; The Glass Castle) and Olivia Luccardi ("The Deuce;" Money Monster), the story that PAINT depicts is one of tumultuous friendships and romances destabilized by the nature of being an artist in the world today. The film which also stars Paul Cooper ("Westworld") in his feature film debut and Amy Hargreaves ("Homeland;" "13 Reasons Why"), mixes dark humor with our basic human desire to discover and grasp a purpose in life. Included in the stellar young cast are François Arnaud ("The Borgias;" "The Moodys"), Daniel Bellomy ("Power 2: Ghost") and Comfort Clinton ("Billions"), along with veteran actors Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny) and David Patrick Kelly ("Twin Peaks").

"Life as an artist is a constant battle between finding your voice and trying to figure out how to exist in the world," says director Michael Walker. "The world right now takes artists and grinds them into content makers, and it's important to fight that by putting your deepest, most personal thoughts on display. And that's what I tried to do making this film."

The film premiered at the 2020 Dances with Films Festival as an official festival selection in the narrative features category and took home the Grand Jury award. The festival, usually headquartered at the iconic Chinese Theatres in Hollywood, was held virtually for the first time in it's 23-year run, which gave the film the unique opportunity to reach audiences across the globe.

PAINT is written and directed by Michael Walker (Chasing Sleep; Price Check) and produced by Alfred Theodore Sapse (Beverly Hills Today, Kiki) and executive producer John Wollman (Rockaway). Scott Miller and Sam Chase serve as cinematographers. PAINT is edited by David Leonard and co-produced by Gabriel Wilson.

