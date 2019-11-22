Graham Norton to Host the 2020 BAFTA FILM AWARDS

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced today that Graham Norton will host THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS in 2020.

The ceremony, celebrating the very best of British and international film talent, will be returning to London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, and broadcast on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer.

Award-winning presenter, comedian, and author Norton first presented the British Academy Television Awards ceremony 15 years ago, but February will mark his debut as Film Awards host. He is currently hosting the 26th series of popular comedy chat show The Graham Norton Show, which is broadcast in multiple countries around the world. The show has won six BAFTA Television Awards over the years, contributing to the 19 BAFTA nominations Norton and his shows have acclumulated over the past few decades.

Graham Norton said: "I'm delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British Film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I've ever faced. I'm honoured to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley."

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Graham Norton will host THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS on Sunday 2 February, 2020. He will bring his brilliance and unique brand of humour to the role. The Film Awards is transmitted around the world, and those audiences know him too. With Graham as our host I have no doubt we will deliver a very special celebration of the very best in film, and pay tribute to the most talented and creative people both in front of and behind the camera."

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, said: "Graham's wit and charisma has made him one of the UK's most successful television show hosts and I could not think of a better person to pick up the baton from the absolutely fabulous Joanna Lumley. As THE BAFTA FILM AWARDS 2020 host I can't wait for Graham to entertain everyone at home, as well as all the film greats who will be joining him in the very regal and resplendent Royal Albert Hall."

BAFTA is also delighted to welcome back Cirque du Soleil for a fourth year. Cirque du Soleil will be in residence at the Royal Albert Hall in January & February 2020 with their latest show, Luzia, and will perform a piece especially created for the Film Awards ceremony.

"Cirque du Soleil is extremely proud to be a part of the BAFTA Awards ceremony of 2020. It is always with a lot of emotion, pride and respect that we take the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, a quintessential venue for artists from around the world, and we are thrilled to celebrate creativity with a room full of them," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

As previously announced, nominations for THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS will be revealed on 7th January 2020, following the EE Rising Star nominations on 6th January 2020.

Photo Credit: BAFTA





