Gordon Ramsay Will Executive Produce a Chef Comedy at Fox

Variety reports that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will executive produce a new comedy at Fox.

The prospective series is, unsurprisingly, about a chef.

Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley also executive produce, with Gail Berman and FOX Entertainment's SideCar Content Accelerator.

The series is about a young chef named Laura, who decides to strike out on her own after a huge blow up with her perfectionist, demanding, Gordon Ramsay-like mentor. Thinking there's got to be a better way to run a kitchen, she opens her own restaurant. But after a twist of fate throws them back together, she finds herself stuck with her opinionated, foul mouthed former boss, not only in her kitchen, but in her personal life too.

Ramsay stars on "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef," "MasterChef Junior," and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back."

Read the original story on Variety.





