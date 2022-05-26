Good To Be Seen Films Completes Production of Mystical Short Film PURGY'S

Good To Be Seen Films completed production of the mystical short film PURGY'S, which tells the story of a magical bar, where spirits from the other side can take human form and interact with those in their past who need reconnection and closure.

The themes center around loss, forgiveness, and finding the ability to move on. Subplots focus on a child's need to seek approval from a parent and the tragic consequences of an Asian hate crime.

Shot on location at the newly reimagined 1901 Speakeasy, a prohibition style bar serving as the backdrop for the film, PURGY'S stars Richard Riehle, ("Transformers: Age of Extinction"), Arnold Chun, ("The Man In The High Castle"), Brooke Lewis Bellas, ("iMurders"), Ashleigh Morgan, ("Ruthless"), Sam Cisneros ("Art Confidential") and newcomer child actor Luciana Elisa Quinones. Robbie Bryan ("The Eyes") wrote and directed the film, which was Produced by Christie Botelho, ("Choose"), Drea Castro, ("Baldy For The Blind") and Spero Stamboulis, ("Warning Shot").

Bryan was compelled to write this film after the passing of his father in 2021. "I began to think about conversations I wished I had with my dad and what that would look like. I then expanded the film to include other stories, such as Brooke's character losing her unborn child after making a life-changing decision, and Arnold's story which parallels the atrocities that are occurring TODAY with Asian hate crimes after the pandemic.

"...that part of the script really resonated with me, just in the fact that I am an Asian-American and seeing this particular issue happening at the moment...I think this film has that opportunity to create another platform to talk about those things...there haven't been very many opportunities to address through a narrative standpoint and medium and I thought Robbie was doing something very avant-garde in that way." - Arnold Chun

"When writer, director Robbie Bryan first shared the premise of PURGY'S with me, my heart ripped wide open! He then shared that he was writing a role for me, which is always an incredible honor for an actor. Shortly after he sent me the most painful, yet beautiful, compelling script that evoked so many emotions in me, I absolutely had to be a part of this project. Robbie touches on several relevant subject matters, as we are all stepping out of years of loss and learning how precious life truly is!" - Brooke Lewis Bellas

PURGY'S is in post-production and will hit the festival circuit in 2023.