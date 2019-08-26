Gloria Allred Guest Stars on ALYSSA MILANO: SORRY NOT SORRY

Gloria Allred is one of the top women's rights attorneys in the country. Her firm has fought for more women's rights cases than any other private firm in the nation and this year she will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame. On today's episode of Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry and in support of Women's Equality Day, Gloria sits down with Alyssa to discuss her career, the importance of the courts and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, believing victims, and much more.

The episode title is Gloria Allred: Fighting for Equal Rights and premieres today, Monday, August 26th on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher. This week, we are raising money for the Women's Equal Rights Legal Defense and Education Fund. Listen here.

The weekly podcast tackles social, political and cultural issues from the perspective of unapologetic guests while highlighting activists doing amazing work and grassroots efforts throughout the country. It focuses on shaping narratives and changing hearts and minds to bridge the ideologies of a divided nation.

Additional guests include VP Joe Biden, Tarana Burke, Congressman Ro Khanna, Frances Fisher, Manuel Oliver, Erin Brockovich, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, AG Josh Shapiro and many more.

her nearly 40-year career, Milano has used her platform to advance causes that matter deeply to her. As a teenager, she helped to destigmatize and reduce the irrational fears surrounding HIV/AIDS by kissing Ryan White on national television. Her advancement of #MeToo sparked a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault and she has been involved in TimesUp since its inception. She recently joined the ERA Coalition's Advisory Council. She is also the ACLU's Ambassador for Reproductive Rights. In the wake of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, Alyssa became one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition dedicated to combatting the NRA money in political campaigns so that common sense gun reform can be enacted. For 15 years, she has been a UNICEF National Ambassador. In 2016, she received their Spirit of Compassion Award for her dedication to their mission of advocating for the protection of children's rights, helping meet their basic needs and expanding their opportunities to reach their full potential. She has lobbied members of congress for greater rights for immigrants as well as education reform and has been on the forefront of efforts to protect health coverage for all Americans. She continues to use her voice and platform to advocate for social justice, fairness and equality.

Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry is Executive Produced by Sim Sarna and Alyssa Milano.





