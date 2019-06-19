Girlboss Announces the 2019 Girlboss Rally with Paris Hilton, Whitney Cummings, Michelle Phan, Maria Menounos & More

Girlboss, the media brand and community, has announced its fifth Girlboss Rally, set for June 29-30, 2019 in Los Angeles at UCLA's campus. The Girlboss Rally is a part-conference, part-experiential inspiration wonderland taking the tired conference world by storm, creating a space for the next generation of entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, and thought leaders to meet, hatch plans and thrive together.

Attendees will spend the two days immersing themselves in exclusive experiential activations, keynote conversations, 11 rooms of thought-provoking discussions and workshops highlighting entrepreneurship, financial literacy, leadership, wellness, confidence, and more-plus, coaching sessions, professional headshots, meaningful network-building opportunities, and much more.

This year's rally will also feature an exclusive fireside chat on Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 AM with Girlboss CEO & Founder, Sophia Amoruso and businesswoman, DJ, designer and recording artist, Paris Hilton. This insightful and thought-provoking conversation will discuss social shaming and bullying, hard-earned lessons in brand building, entrepreneurship, reputation management and the future of social media.

"We're thrilled to celebrate another year of supporting women to take their careers, side hustles, and small businesses seriously, providing them with practical tools and education to make dreams into reality," said Sophia Amoruso, CEO & Founder of Girlboss. "The Rally has been the basis of so much we're building here at Girlboss and has allowed our digital community to congregate in ways otherwise impossible."

Over the last four Rallies, Girlboss has welcomed over 2,900 women from more than 31 countries, 40 states and 426 cities. This year, Girlboss Rally will bring together some of the smartest, most interesting women and pioneers in their respective spaces to share their thoughts and insights with attendees including Maria Menounos (Host/CEO, AfterBuzz TV), Sallie Krawcheck (Co-Founder & CEO, Ellevest), Whitney Cummings (Actor & Producer, "2 Broke Girls"), Rupi Kaur (Poet, Writer, Illustrator & Performer), Erica Chidi Cohen (Co-Founder, LOOM), Michelle Phan (YouTube Personality & Entrepreneur), Gaby Dunn (Actor, Comedian & Activist), Gabi Gregg (Fashion Blogger & Entrepreneur), Piera Gelardi (Co-Founder & Executive Creative Director, Refinery29/29Rooms), in addition to a special acoustic performance by singer & songwriter Bishop Briggs, plus many more.

A new offering will also be available for attendees at this year's Rally: a Career Courtyard. The Career Courtyard will be a dedicated space for participants to participate in one-on-one sessions with job consultants, get personalized feedback about resumes and other applications, and meet with some of today's employers currently hiring such as SoulCycle, WeWork, Bird, Ritual, ICM Partners, Fair and Goldman Sachs. Attendees will also have a chance to immerse themselves with like-minded brands further at the Rally's curated Bazaar, which will be open throughout the weekend and include shoppable collections from vendors including Cuyana, A Current Affair, ByChari, Kitsch, Xipiteca, and more.

Girlboss Rally has also partnered with a range of brands that are committed to advancing the causes of women: TRESemmé, Tumi, personal finance company SoFi, Sephora Collection, Cathay Pacific Airways, Diet Coke, smartwater, Indeed, Vintage Wine Estates, Kala, CAULIPOWER, Fair and SuperGoop! are just some highlights of the partners who will be activating at the Girlboss Rally.

Registration is currently open at GirlbossRally.com, with prices ranging from $299.50 for one-day General Admission to $499.50 for two-day Preferred General Admission.





