Giancarlo Esposito, Aya Cash & Jessica Harper Join Comedic Thriller KILL ME

Giancarlo Esposito, Aya Cash and Jessica Harper have joined the cast alongside Charlie Day and Allison Williams in the comedic thriller KILL ME, directed and written by Peter Warren (The Auteur). The film just wrapped principal photography in Utah.

In the film, Jimmy (Charlie Day) wakes up in a bathtub after having tried to kill himself. Or, at least, that's what it looks like to his friends and family. Jimmy is pretty sure he didn't do it...Maybe. Together with Margot (Williams), the 911 operator who took his call, Jimmy sets out on a mission to solve a vitally important whodunit: did someone try to kill him, or are they chasing the specter of depression? KILL ME is a gripping, hilarious, and deeply moving murder mystery.

Esposito is a Critics Choice Award winning actor best known for roles in the feature films such as Do the Right Thing, The Usual Suspects, Maxxine and Megalopolis, and for roles in the series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian and The Boys. He was most recently seen in Captain America: Brave New World which reached #1 at the box office worldwide.

Aya Cash is best known for her roles in the series The Boys, The Franchise, Fosse/Verdon and You’re the Worst. She will next be seen in the feature drama Reykjavik and the upcoming The Boys prequel series, Vought Rising.

Jessica Harper is best known for roles in Minority Report, Suspiria, Phantom of the Paradise and most recently in Memory and Nightbitch.

Executive producers include Paul Schwake and Kasey Adler for Dark Horse, Matt Miller for Vanishing Angle, and Timo Argillander, Andrea Scarso, Allison Williams and Giancarlo Esposito. Oli Strong, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross and Sean Krajewski of Rabbits Black executive produced, alongside Eric Bromberg.

