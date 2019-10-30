Gerard Butler Will Lead THE PLANE

Variety reports that Gerard Butler has joined upcoming action thriller "The Plane."

The film follows commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone, finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers' hostage. As the world's authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft Ray must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe long enough for help to arrive.

Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis penned the script. Cumming wrote the original book.

Butler starred in the film adaptation of "The Phantom of the Opera." He's also known for roles in "300," "Law Abiding Citizen," and "The Bounty Hunter."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories