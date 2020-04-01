Garden State Film Festival Announces Virtual Victory and Award Winners

The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) presented more than 240 independent films to +15,000 viewers virtually through parallel and dynamic digital streaming in light of the global virus crisis, and the announcement from the Governor of the State of New Jersey further restricting public gatherings.

See the full list of winners below!

GSFF, a grossly underfunded 501(C)(3) executed what other larger and much healthier funded festivals could not and built its own streaming platform in record time and to present securely and on schedule. One upside to this year's digital experience: Movie lovers around the globe viewed the films. Without delay, the GSFF team worked around the clock to be the first film festival during the virus Pandemic to live stream over 240 films from around the world to an audience of over +15,000 viewers globally.

The festival, which typically draws more than 25,000 attendees to the Shore town, screens local, national and international movies. GSFF brings the newest wave of indie films but this year our filmmakers were able to reach film lovers all over the world as the data shows we screened in the Netherlands, Ireland, The UAE, The UK, Canada, Italy, Australia, Finland, Belgium, and Croatia to name a few. It brings great joy to the team to have brought a film gathering to your living room at a time when we needed it the most.

Fans who participated in an unprecedented four-day, live-stream event on computers, tablets, and mobile phones found the perfect antidote through innovative entertainment during self-isolation, enjoying popcorn in their PJ's while streaming hundreds of feature-length films, shorts, documentaries, animation, student films, premieres, and more top-quality cinematic showmanship. The fans even had a chance to interact with the filmmakers. Following each screening block, viewers enjoyed filmmaker talkbacks on Facebook and the audience loved being interactive.

Each film played during their scheduled time over the four-day event. GSFF plays a vital part in educating and showcasing the next generation of filmmakers and had over 40 High school films screen on Saturday and Sunday morning. This year, there were more than 50 world premieres, 80 New Jersey premieres, two dozen East Coast premieres and 15 United States premieres. Visit gsff.org to learn more.

Executive Director, Lauren Concar Sheehy & Vice Chair, Heather Brittain O'Scanlon hosted the Awards Ceremony on Facebook Live by practicing safe social distancing in the comfort of matching pj's, where the best in various categories of films and celebrity honorees were recognized. A list of winners is included below.



Celebrating its 18th anniversary, the artistic philosophy of the Garden State Film Festival is rooted in the celebration of the independent film genre and underscores this spirit through dramatic screenings and unparalleled film collaborations attracting a diverse audience. Each year the Garden State Film Festival presents world premieres, high-profile films, industry panels, and celebrity guests.

Narrative Feature

"Foster Boy"

Andrew Sugerman, Peter Samuelson, Anne-Marie Mackay, Jay Paul Deratany-Producers

Youssef Delara- Director



International Narrative Feature

"Be Good or be Gone"

Les Martin, Declan Mills, Catha Nally, Cainneach McEoin- Producers

Cathal Nally-Director



Family Feature

"Team Marco"

Sam Sandweiss-Producer

Julio Vincent Gambuto- Director



Bud Abbott Award for Comedy Feature

The Bellmen

Jason Adler, Cameron Fife, Kim Waltrip, Ken Schur, Michael J. Wickham, Samantha Herman, Beau Johnson-Producers

Cameron Fife-Director



M. Carroll Raver Award for Cinematography

"Guru Nanak"

Adam Krell

Horror/Thriller Feature



"Dark Harbor"

Edwin P Stevens, Cecilia E Stevens, Cory Pyke- Producers

Joe Raffa-Director



Narrative Short

"Pipe Dream"

Chris King, Heather King-Producers

Chris King- Director



Narrative Short-International

"It's Me"

Andrea Casaseca- Producer/Director



Lou Costello Award for Comedy Short

"Age of Bryce"

Brian Elliott, David Feagan-Producer/Directors



International Student-University

Comedy Short

"The West Kerry Cowboy"

Peter Kilmartin-Producer

Cian O Connor-Director



Family Short

"Tati's Fashion Show"

Stephanie Angel, Amir Arison-Producers

Amir Arison- Director



Emanuel "Manny" Berlingo Award Best Feature Documentary

"STALLONE: Frank, That Is"

Chris May, Emmett James-Producers

Derek Wayne Johnson-Director



Best International Feature Documentary

"Guru Nanak: The Founder of Sikhism - Life and Legacy"

Adam Krell-Producer

Gerald Krell- Producer/Directors



Best Short Documentary

"Tofino is a Place"

James Clower-Producer

Ryan Struck- Producer/Director



International Short Documentary

"Arrival Archives"

Suze Armstrong-Producer

Maya Bastian-Producer/Director



Animated Short

"Burning Bright"

Lisa Benson, Franceska Bucci, Aaron Bierman-Producer

Aaron Bierman-Director



International Animated Short

United Kingdom

"Master Moley By Royal Invitation"

Tony Nottage-Producer

Leon Joosen-Director



International Commercial

"Life is a Beautiful Journey"

Sven Greif-Producer/Director



Web Series/New Media

"Detention Adventure"

Executive Producer(s): Lauren Corber, Joe Kicak,

Carmen Albano & Karen Moore

Director: Joe Kicak

Producer: Ryan West



Music Video

"Slow Dance"

Taylor Bradshaw-Producer

Travis Jones- Director



Trailer

"Bharal"

Kathryn Carmichael-Producer

Jake L. Reid-Director



TV Pilot

Divorce School

Julie Zelman-Producer

Dana Marisa Schoenfeld- Producer/Director



Short University Graduate School

"A Home for Curiosities"

Shannon Ryan-Producer

Ben Tobin-Producer/Director



International Short Documentary University

Italy

"Amici del Mare"

Jackson Klarsfeld, Anthony Vitale, Benjamin Thomas Ward-Producers

Tara Guaimano-Director



International Narrative Short - High School

Croatia

"Zoe "

Stjepan Kefelja-Producer

Marta Krunić, Director



Short Animation - High School

"Margo "

(Light House Studio)

Amelia Maxham-Producer/ Director

Libby Slaughter-Producer/ Director

Ben Clark-Producer/ Director

Summers Worthington-Producer/ Director

Johnny Krosby-Groner-Producer/ Director

Jhael J. Rasheed-Producer/ Director

Victoria Stiefvater-Producer/ Director

Conrad Heins-Producer/ Director

Nicholas Tennery-Producer/ Director

Jago Gould-Producer/ Director



Short Documentary - High School

"Dancing on Black & White"

(Metuchen High School)

John Li, Director



NJ Hometown Documentary Short - High School

Barry Rosezweig

(Jackson Liberty High School)

Amber Buckley, Alivia McGarry- Directors



The Garden State Film Festival would like to recognize films shot in the State of New Jersey with the following winners in the "Home Grown Award" categories:



Home Grown Feature

"Exit O"

Gregory Voigt-Producer

E.B. Hughes-Producer/Director



Home Grown Short

"Ironrite"

Kelsey Combe-Producer

Clayton Combe-Producer/Director



Home Grown Comedy Short

"Yet Another"

Eric Hartmann-Producer

Tim Disbrow-Producer/Director



Home Grown Animation Short

"Country Things"

B.E.F. Oakes-Producer/Director



Home Grown Animation Short Family

"Kazumi Racecar Pig"

David McBride-Director



Home Grown Documentary Short

"Unclaimed Remains"

Ernie Diorio, Richard Gough, Carol Redlund-Producers

Thomas Phillips-Producer/Director



Home Grown Commercial

Bayshore Center Promo

Collin Pritchard-Producer/Director



Home Grown Student Documentary Short - High School

Relay for Life

(Bridgewater - Ridge High School)

Julia Schnarr-Producer/ Director



Home Grown Student PSA - High School

Words Kill

(Washington Township High School)

Jenna Epley-Director



The Garden State Film Festival Movie Music Competition Winners



Best Orchestration from A Documentary

"Determined - Triumphant Theme"

Composer: Steven Chesne

Performed by: Virtual Instruments



Best Rap Song from a Short

"Comatose"

Composers: Jeremiah Kaufman

Performed by: Jeremiah Kaufman



Best Americana Orchestration from a Narrative Short

"Jake's Beginnings"

Composer: Cristina "Trinity" Vélez-Justo

Performed by: Virtual Instruments



Best Musical Score from a Historical Drama Short

"Julie's Theme"

Composer: Pancho Burgos-Goizueta

Performed by: Pancho Burgos-Goizueta



Best Blue Grass Orchestration from a Narrative Feature

"Days of Whiskey and Sunshine"

Composer: Cristina "Trinity" Vélez-Justo

Performed by: Virtual Instruments



Best Period Piece

"Henry the VIII"

Composer: Guy Renardeau

Performed by: Guy Renardeau



Best Musical Score from a Stop Motion Short

"Friends With Death"

Composer: Zac Silva & James McCaffrey

Performed by: Zac Silva, James McCaffrey, Kevin Grossman,

Emily Grove & Cody McCorry



End Title Theme from a Feature Documentary

"My Father's Brothers"

Composer: Cristina "Trinity" Vélez-Justo

Performed by: Virtual Instruments



Best HomeGrown Indie Pop

"Bets Against the Void"

Composer: Elizabeth Lehman

Performed by: The Scary Jokes



Best Rap Theme from a Documentary Feature

"I'm a Movement"

Composed by: Intelligenz

Performed by: Intelligenz



Best Orchestration from An Animated Short

"The Ribbon"

Composer: Jonathan Galland

Performed by: Virtual Instruments



Best Orchestration from An International Mini-Series

"Walpurgisnacht - Die Mädchen und der Tod"

Composed by: Mathias Rehfeldt

Performed by: Mathias Rehfeldt



Garden State Screenplay Competition Winner-Short

"Standing in Water"

Kathleen Caprario-Ulrich



Garden State Screenplay Competition Winner-Feature Length

"The Last of the Burly Girls"

John Pisano-Thomsen



The Garden State Film Festival ("GSFF") is proud to announce the winners for its acting awards.



BEST ACTOR IN A FEATURE

Shane Paul McGhie - "Foster Boy"



BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURE

Jessica Sipos - "Dark Harbor"



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FEATURE

Garry Pastore - "Shooting Heroin"



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FEATURE

Jenny-Lee Masterson - "Be Good or Be Gone"



BEST ENSEMBLE (FEATURE)

"Foster Boy"

Matthew Modine, Shane Paul McGhie, Lex Scott Davis, Julie Benz, Amy Brenneman

Evan Handler, Louis Gossett Jr., Michael Hyatt, Michael Beach, Dominic Burgess, Jordan Belfi, Krystian Alexander Lyttle



BEST ACTOR IN A SHORT

TJ Thyne - "Extra Innings"



BEST ACTRESS IN A SHORT

DeAnna Toten Beard - "Age of Bryce"



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SHORT

Josiah Schreiber - "Walking Point"



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SHORT

Marta Belenguer - "It's Me"



Honorary Chair

Jack Ford



Icon Award

Linda Hamilton

Lifetime Achievement

Matthew Modine



Patriot Award

Robert Patrick



Independent Spirit

Tara Wood



Home Grown Hero

David Burke



Exceptional Women In Film

Arianna Bocco



Broader Vision Award

Rock And Roll Forever Foundation



MVP

Nick Falcone



Educator of the Year

Robin Kampf



Rising Star

Ashley Platz





