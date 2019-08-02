Gal Gadot to Star in New Showtime Limited Series

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will star in and executive produce an untitled limited series for the network about famed actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

The series will be written by Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Sarah Treem (THE AFFAIR), who will executive produce with multiple Emmy winner Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo), Katie Robbins (The Last Tycoon) and Jaron Varsano (My Dearest Fidel).

The project will be produced by The Littlefield Company in association with Showtime and Endeavor Content.

