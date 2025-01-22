News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GOODRICH Starring Michael Keaton Sets Max Streaming Debut

The movie also stars Mila Kunis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven, Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, with Lauren Benanti and Andie MacDowell.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
GOODRICH Starring Michael Keaton Sets Max Streaming Debut Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Ketchup Entertainment’s Goodrich will make its global streaming debut Friday, January 31 exclusively on Max. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

LATEST NEWS

Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, & More Join CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE Film
Video: THE JOE SCHMO SHOW Episode 2 Sneak Peek Clip
Video: SEVERANCE Season 2 Episode 2 Sneak Peek Clip
Video: NO TASTE LIKE HOME WITH ANTONI POROWSKI Series Trailer

Andy Goodrich’s (Michael Keaton) life is upended when his wife and mother of their nine-year-old twins enters a 90-day rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Thrust into the world of modern parenthood, Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Mila Kunis), as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had.

Starring Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven, Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, with Lauren Benanti and Andie MacDowell. The film is written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Produced by Daniela Taplin, Lundberg, Kevin Mann, Dave Caplan. Executive Produced by Michael Keaton, Amy Pascal and Mila Kunis.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos