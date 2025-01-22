GOODRICH Starring Michael Keaton Sets Max Streaming Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ketchup Entertainment’s Goodrich will make its global streaming debut Friday, January 31 exclusively on Max. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Andy Goodrich’s (Michael Keaton) life is upended when his wife and mother of their nine-year-old twins enters a 90-day rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Thrust into the world of modern parenthood, Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace (Mila Kunis), as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had.

Starring Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven, Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, with Lauren Benanti and Andie MacDowell. The film is written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Produced by Daniela Taplin, Lundberg, Kevin Mann, Dave Caplan. Executive Produced by Michael Keaton, Amy Pascal and Mila Kunis.

