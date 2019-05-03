GOOD MORNING AMERICA Launches Summer Concert Series with BTS

This morning ABC News' "Good Morning America" slid into summer and revealed its blazing hot lineup for the 2019 Summer Concert Series. K-pop megastars BTS will kick off the series this year on WEDNESDAY, MAY 15.

Each week, "GMA" will be celebrating summer in New York City's Central Park with the hottest names in music, including Hozier, Ciara, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, Kane Brown & Marshmello, Chance the Rapper, French Montana and more. From GRAMMY® Award winners to Billboard® chart-toppers, "GMA" will be sizzling all summer long. The 2019 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by King's Hawaiian.

The 2019 Summer Concert Series returns for the 11th year to SummerStage, Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, where music's biggest names will perform live on Fridays. All concerts are free to the public and will take place live during "Good Morning America," from 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT. Information on how to attend a summer concert in Central Park can be found with the full lineup on www.goodmorningamerica.com.

May 15 - BTS- #BTSonGMA

May 24 - Hozier - #HozierOnGMA

May 31 - Ciara - #CiaraOnGMA

June 7 - Alessia Cara - #AlessiaONGMA (in-studio)

June 14 - Ellie Goulding - #EllieGouldingOnGMA

June 21 - Bastille - #BastilleOnGMA

June 28 - Adam Lambert - #AdamLambertOnGMA

July 5 - Sabrina Carpenter - #SabrinaCarpenterOnGMA

July 12 - The Struts - #TheStrutsOnGMA

July 19 - Blink 182 - #Blink182onGMA

July 26 - Lady Antebellum - #LadyAntebellumOnGMA

Aug. 2 - Pitbull - #PitbullOnGMA

Aug. 9 - Keith Urban - #KeithUrbanOnGMA

Aug. 16 - Chance the Rapper - #ChanceOnGMA

Aug. 23 - French Montana - #FrenchMontanaOnGMA

Aug. 30 - Kane Brown & Marshmello - #KaneBrownOnGMA #MarshmelloOnGMA

The Emmy® Award-winning morning news program is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs live MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.





