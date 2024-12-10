News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Kicks Off 2025 U.S. Tour in March

Tickets are on sale Friday, December 13.

By: Dec. 10, 2024
Thank you for being a…fan! Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2024, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will start with two shows at Capitol One Hall (March 16th) in Tysons, VA.

Tickets are on sale Friday, December 13 and can be purchased here. A very special VIP experience ticket includes the best available seats and photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show. Pre-sale available December 12, 2024 10AM local, by using code: CHEESECAKE.

Picture it. United States, 2025. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends. 

SHOW DATES        

3/16/2025                    Tysons VA                              Capital One Hall

3/18/2025                    York PA                                   Strand Theater @ The Appell Center

3/19/2025                    Reading PA                             Santander PAC

3/20/2025                    Ocean City MD                       Ocean City PAC

3/22/2025                    Baltimore MD                          Hippodrome Theatre

3/23/2025                    Charlottesville VA                   The Paramount Theater

3/25/2025                    Norfolk VA                               Chrysler Hall

3/26/2025                    Greensboro NC                      Tanger Center

3/27/2025                    Asheville NC                           Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

3/28/2025                    Columbia SC                          Koger Center

3/29/2025                    Fayetteville NC                       Crown Theatre

3/30/2025                    Wilmington NC                        CFCC’s Wilson Center

4/1/2025                      North Charleston SC              North Charleston PAC

4/2/2025                      Savannah GA                         Johnny Mercer Theatre

4/4/2025                      Athens GA                              The Classic Center Theatre

4/10/2025                    Rockford IL                             Coronado Performing Arts Center

4/11/2025                    Minneapolis MN                      Orpheum Theatre

4/12/2025                    Omaha NE                              Orpheum Theater

4/13/2025                    Wichita KS                              Century II Concert Hall  

4/18/2025                    Paducah KY                            The Carson Center

4/19/2025                    Nashville TN                           TPAC’s Jackson Hall  

For more information and tour dates visit www.goldengirlstour.com. Follow Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok: @goldengirlstour and #GoldenGirlsTheLaughsContinue.

About Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present and Outback Presents.



Comments

