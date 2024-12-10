GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Kicks Off 2025 U.S. Tour in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thank you for being a…fan! Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2024, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will start with two shows at Capitol One Hall (March 16th) in Tysons, VA.

Tickets are on sale Friday, December 13 and can be purchased here. A very special VIP experience ticket includes the best available seats and photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show. Pre-sale available December 12, 2024 10AM local, by using code: CHEESECAKE.

Picture it. United States, 2025. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

SHOW DATES

3/16/2025 Tysons VA Capital One Hall

3/18/2025 York PA Strand Theater @ The Appell Center

3/19/2025 Reading PA Santander PAC

3/20/2025 Ocean City MD Ocean City PAC

3/22/2025 Baltimore MD Hippodrome Theatre

3/23/2025 Charlottesville VA The Paramount Theater

3/25/2025 Norfolk VA Chrysler Hall

3/26/2025 Greensboro NC Tanger Center

3/27/2025 Asheville NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

3/28/2025 Columbia SC Koger Center

3/29/2025 Fayetteville NC Crown Theatre

3/30/2025 Wilmington NC CFCC’s Wilson Center

4/1/2025 North Charleston SC North Charleston PAC

4/2/2025 Savannah GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

4/4/2025 Athens GA The Classic Center Theatre

4/10/2025 Rockford IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

4/11/2025 Minneapolis MN Orpheum Theatre

4/12/2025 Omaha NE Orpheum Theater

4/13/2025 Wichita KS Century II Concert Hall

4/18/2025 Paducah KY The Carson Center

4/19/2025 Nashville TN TPAC’s Jackson Hall

For more information and tour dates visit www.goldengirlstour.com. Follow Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok: @goldengirlstour and #GoldenGirlsTheLaughsContinue.

About Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is a professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present and Outback Presents.

