Fuse Media Renews BIG BOY's NEIGHBORHOOD For Third Season

Fuse Media has renewed Big Boy's Neighborhood for a third season. Premiering Thursday, August 1 on Fuse at 7:30 A.M., the televised version of iHeartMedia's nationally-syndicated hit radio show starring radio legend Big Boy is one of the youngest-skewing series on the network, attracting an audience with a median age 5-6 years younger than the Fuse average.

In each 90-minute episode, Big Boy welcomes the biggest names in music and entertainment, entertains audiences daily with his high-energy mix of hip-hop, heart and humor, and shares his take on the latest news in music and Pop culture while keeping listeners laughing with hilarious bits, including the infamous phonetaps with "Luther Luffeigh." Season 1 and 2 guests have included John Legend, Kim Kardashian, H.E.R, Fergie, Jason Derulo, Becky G, Gabriel Iglesias, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyga, Cardi B, Common, Lil Nas X, DJ Khaled, Diplo and more.

Episodes premiere the day after the radio broadcast and also feature Big Boy's Neighborhood co-hosts Natalia Perez, Louie G, Ayydé and DJ Vick One.





