Full RENO 911! Cast Set to Return on Quibi

Quibi and Comedy Central Productions have announced additional castings for RENO 911! starring co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver. They are now joined by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui. Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong will all be featured.

About the cast

Robert Ben Garant: Deputy Travis Junior

Thomas Lennon: Lt. Jim Dangle

Kerri Kenney-Silver: Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Niecy Nash ("When They See Us," "Claws": Deputy Raineesha Williams

Wendi McLendon-Covey: Deputy Clementine Johnson

Cedric Yarbrough ("Carol's Second Act"): Deputy S. Jones

Carlos Alazraqui: Deputy James Garcia

Ian Roberts: Sergeant Jack Declan

Joe Lo Truglio: Deputy Frank Rizzo

Mary Birdsong: Deputy Cherisha Kimball

RENO 911! was recently greenlit for a new, seventh season by Quibi with producing partner Comedy Central Productions. The ensemble comedy was created by and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, all of whom are attached to write and star in the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Wendi McLendon-Covey will also produce the series.

A critically acclaimed, hit series which ran for six seasons on Comedy Central, RENO 911! let viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. The RENO 911! camera doesn't blink - and when the bullets start flying, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be right behind you.

Quibi launches April 6. To get exclusive access and first looks at RENO 911! Sign up to be a Quibi Insider at Quibi.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories