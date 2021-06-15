French Riviera Film Festival Announces 2021 Finalist Shorts

Scheduled from July 10-14, 2021, the third annual French Riviera Film Festival has announced the finalist shorts of the 2021 competition, the announcement was made TODAY by festival co-founders Gotham Chandna and Nicole Goesseringer Muj.

The festival that celebrates short film and short-form content from around the globe will feature the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries. The full list of finalists in the categories of Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Sci-Fi/Horror, Animation, Experimental, Music Video and Fashion is available at: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/finalists-2021/

"Even though we were faced with an over yearlong pandemic, we're delighted with the high quality of submissions we have received this year," comments Chandna. "We look forward to sharing the amazing work by our finalists at our virtual film festival that will debut on July 12 and 13 on It's A Short."

"While the Festival de Cannes has decided to go on this year, we have opted to hold our festival online again," adds Goesseringer Muj. "We look forward to returning to Cannes in May 2022 to hold our festival live at The Eden Hotel on Rue d'Antibes, as well as virtually for those who can't make it to the Riviera."

As part of the program during the 2021 Festival de Cannes, FRFF will also feature the fourth annual Global Entertainment Showcase to kick off the virtual festival on July 10. The showcase, usually held live in the International Village at the Palais des Festival in Cannes, will also be held online this year.

The festival will culminate on Bastille Day, July 14th with a special online awards ceremony to air on It's A Short to feature live and pre-recorded segments, celebrity hosts and guests, musical performances, and some surprises. Special Lifetime Achievement and Industry Excellence awards will be presented in person at an exclusive reception at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. Additional details to be provided shortly.

FRFF's Advisory Board includes international actress and human rights activist Yasmine Al Massri; Michael Benoraya, founder, International Film Trust; Bruno Chatelin, COO, filmfestivals.com (also on festival jury), Emmy Award-winning actor Vincent De Paul; Larry Namer, president/CEO, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Ana B. Remos, vice president, editorial director & founder, azureazure.com (also on festival jury), Dr. Laura Wilhelm, founder/principal, LauraWil Intercultural (also on festival jury), and Daphna Edwards Ziman, president, Cinémoi USA. Jury members include Rehna Azim, awards editor, Movie Marker; Lena Basse, journalist, Hollywood Foreign Press Association; Claude Brickell, filmmaker, screenwriter and educator; Anna Marie de la Fuente; Giovanni Menicocci, editor, Daily Bloid/Mauxa.com; James Prestige, publisher, Close-Up Culture; Eileen Tasca, managing director, Alien Films & Task Films; and Sue Vicory, founder, Heartland Films and womendocumentaryfilmmakers.com.

First launched in 2019 during the time period of the Cannes Film Festival, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the by invitation only event that includes screenings, panels, gala receptions and a closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International have produced numerous industry special events, including the annual "Global Entertainment Showcase" in partnership with ROSKINO during the Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film, the annual "Production Without Borders" event during AFM, the annual Indie Entertainment Showcase in Park City, Utah, and "A Salute to Akira Kurosawa" with China's Jinke Entertainment in Cannes in 2017, plus many others. Most recently, they produced the very successful virtual "3rd Annual Global Entertainment Showcase" held during the online Marché du Film. The companies have co-produced events and worked with top entertainment and technology brands, including Cinando, Creative Coalition, Davines North America, E! Entertainment Television, ECU Film Festival, Eurocinema, Euromed, FlixSnip, Maverick Entertainment, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Oculus, Sony Interactive, Vesilind, 8K Miles Media Group, FanVestor, plus many others.

