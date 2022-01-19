French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Passes Away at 37

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that French actor Gaspard Ulliel has passed away at the age of 37.

Variety reports stat Ulliel was taken to the hospital after a ski accident in the French Alps earlier on Tuesday, January 18. After colliding with another skier, Ulliel suffered severe brain trauma before being transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter where he passed away on Wednesday.

Ulliel began his career on French film and television, where he became very well known. He has appeared in Une Femme En Blanc, A Very Long Engagement, The Sea Wall, Rise of the Guardians, More Than Ever, It's Only the End of the World, and more.

Ulliel led Joe Orton's play Entertaining Mr Sloane on stage at the Comédie des Champs-Élysées in 2012. He had also appeared in Lars Norén's Démons at the Théâtre du Rond-Point Paris, under the direction of Marcial Di Fonzo Bo.

Ulliel is set to appear in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, which is set to premiere on March 20, 2022.