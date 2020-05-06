Freeform Will Honor 2020 Graduates with 'Funday: Class of 2020'

Freeform will honor 2020 graduates with the first-ever Funday: Class of 2020 on MAY 16 and 17, a special weekend-long programming event. With graduation celebrations canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 crisis, FreeForm is celebrating the Class of 2020 with graduation-themed programming and interstitial content, sharing graduation-themed content across social accounts using #FreeformClassof2020, and a live ticker giving students nationwide a moment to shine by running the names of 2020 graduates throughout the special weekend.

Additionally, the network will air the telecast of "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," hosted by LeBron James and featuring "grown-ish" producer and star Yara Shahidi on SATURDAY, MAY 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.

To learn more about the special event and to submit your name to run in the on-air graduation ticker, please visit www.freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020 .

Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend - May 16 & 17

Saturday, May 16

1:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"

3:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."

5:30 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"

8 p.m. - "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020"

9 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"

Sunday, May 17

12:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"

2:20 p.m. - "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."

4:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"

6:55 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"





Related Articles View More TV Stories