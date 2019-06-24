Freeform Picks Up CLOSE UP Pilot

Freeform has picked up the one-hour drama "Close Up" to pilot, it was announced today by Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development.

"Close Up" is a one-hour drama set in Centreville, New Jersey, a suburban town just like any other ... at least on the surface. Centreville high school student Rachel Guyer is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown and turn her community inside out. Executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("How to Get Away with Murder") and written by Keith Staskiewicz ("Three Delivery"), this character-driven drama will be full of suspense, mystery and twists no one will see coming.

"'Close Up' tells a wonderfully layered story that illuminates the strength behind one young woman's act of rebellion and its impact on changing the world," said Corrao, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, Freeform. "This show will defy expectations and spark cultural conversation, and we are so grateful to Peter and Keith for bringing it to life on Freeform."

"Keith is a brilliant storyteller. He's created a show that is unique, mysterious and timely," said Nowalk. "We feel lucky that our executives at FreeForm and Signature share our passion for these characters and can't wait to make the pilot."

"We are beyond thrilled to land a home for Pete and this wildly talented fresh voice and first-time creator Keith Staskiewicz with our partners at Freeform," added Tracy Underwood, senior vice president, ABC Signature Studios.

ABC Signature Studios is a division of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





