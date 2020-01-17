Freeform Is Feeling the Love with LOVE HOWEVER THE FF YOU WANT

Coming off the heels of Freeform's beloved programming events, 25 Days of Christmas and 31 Nights of Halloween, the network will launch a Valentine's Day-themed event, "Love However the FF You Want," for eight nights beginning SATURDAY, FEB. 8. Anchoring this new campaign is Freeform's first Valentine's Day original film, "The Thing About Harry," which premieres SATURDAY, FEB. 15, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The stunt will also include a Valentine's Day-themed episode of "Good Trouble," and the FreeForm premieres of "Deadpool," "Pitch Perfect 2" and "The Other Woman."

Directed by Peter Paige ("Good Trouble," "The Fosters"), "The Thing About Harry" tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement PARTY ON Valentine's Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship - with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing - leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives.

"The Thing About Harry" stars Jake Borelli, Niko Terho, Britt Baron, Peter Paige and Karamo. The film is executive produced by Peter Paige, Greg Gugliotta ("Good Trouble," "The Fosters") and F.J. Denny. The film is written by Josh Senter and Peter Paige.

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television's young adult television network, FreeForm channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as "grown-ish," "The Bold Type," "Good Trouble," "Siren," "Party of Five," "Motherland: Fort Salem" and "Everything's Gonna Be Okay." The network also programs tentpole events such as "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas."

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world. Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment, Renegade 83, Daisybeck and Blackfin; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple formed Iron Ocean Productions with the mission to create original content and a platform that enhances strong female voices. Iron Ocean Productions' most recent project was Facebook Watch's "Limetown" in which Biel starred opposite Stanley Tucci. The show premiered in Fall 2019 to over 10 million viewers in the first 72 hours. Prior to this, the shingle had USA's limited TV series "The Sinner," which has enjoyed two seasons resulting in multiple awards nominations and is currently in its third season with the network. Season 1 garnered Biel Emmy, Golden Globe and Critic's Choice award nominations for best actress and nominations for both Purple and Biel as series executive producers, with Bill Pullman nominated for a SAG award for his performance in Season 2. The 3rd season of the hit show starring Matt Bomer and Chris Messina is set to premiere in February of this year. The company most recently wrapped production on the pilot for EOne/FreeForm's upcoming TV show "Last Summer," whilst simultaneously producing adaptations of the New York Times best seller, "Where They Found Her" and the Chris Cleave Novel "Gold" with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, as well as having the animated series "Going Doll" in development.

Watch the trailer for "The Thing About Harry" here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories