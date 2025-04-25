Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Lost TV Special To Be Released

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the first day of summer, June 21, 1974, Zappa and his band, the Mothers of Invention, invited a small audience to their humble rehearsal hall on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, Calif., for what would be an intoxicating, sweat-drenched two-hour-plus performance. A small film crew equipped with multiple cameras captured every riveting musical moment while the audio was recorded by a mobile recording truck.

Unfortunately, when Zappa watched the footage, he was devastated to learn that the audio and video weren’t synchronized. Two months later, Zappa would team up with the Los Angeles-based PBS station KCET and get the sought-after TV special he wanted, later released commercially as The Dub Room Special. As a result, the June concert that he planned to shop to major TV networks was shelved, never to be revisited by Zappa in his lifetime. It languished in The Vault for more than five decades.

More than 50 years after that magical, sweltering summer night in 1974, thanks to advancements in post-production editing tools, fans can experience the concert as if they were there in the front row. Dubbed Cheaper Than Cheep, this never-before-heard-or-seen two-hour concert program reveals the most intimate performance ever captured from the 1974 Mothers lineup, direct from the lovingly resurrected and restored original audio and videotape masters housed in The Vault.

Directed by Ahmet Zappa and produced by Frank Zappa, Vaultmeister Joe Travers and Ahmet Zappa, Cheaper Than Cheep will be released May 9 exclusively on Zappa.com, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl in a variety of formats, including a special, limited edition multi-format Super Deluxe box set featuring the concert film on Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround and stereo mixes, a companion stereo soundtrack presented on both 2CD and 180-gram 3LP picture disc vinyl, plus an extensive 12-page booklet with rare, unseen images and informative liner notes from Travers alongside a detailed and heartfelt remembrance from musician Ruth Komanoff Underwood who performed percussion that evening. The set will be housed in a telescoping slipcase and include four bonus lithographs. The Blu-ray includes four extras – two performances, a blooper reel, and a deep excerpt from the out-of-print Claymation film, “The Amazing Mr. Bickford.” Additional options include a Blu-ray video + 2CD set and a standalone soundtrack on 180-gram 3LP black vinyl. Watch the trailer below.

Photo credit: Sam Emerson

Comments