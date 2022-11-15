Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Joins TAMRON HALL for a Daytime Exclusive Interview

The interview will air on November 21.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Two-time Emmy®-winning host Tamron Hall will sit down with former first lady and bestselling author Michelle Obama for a daytime exclusive interview set to air MONDAY, NOV. 21, on "Tamron Hall."

The candid one-on-one conversation will cover the recent release of Obama's new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," a follow-up to her critically acclaimed, No. 1 bestselling memoir, "Becoming," and will go behind the scenes on her return to life on tour. This will be Obama's second appearance on the nationally syndicated show.

Tamron will travel to Philadelphia for the exclusive interview as part of the nationally syndicated show's "Road Trip with Tamron" series, which most recently took the host to Las Vegas to interview R&B sensation Usher.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Tamron Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.



