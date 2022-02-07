Former Cartoon Network Ad Sales Executive Cindy Kelly Appointed as Head of Advertising Sales for Kartoon Channel

Continuing to bolster its executive team for the rapidly growing Kartoon Channel!, Genius Brands International ("Genius Brands") (NASDAQ: GNUS) TODAY announced the appointment of Cindy Kelly to the newly created position of Head of Advertising Sales & Co-Chief Revenue Officer for Kartoon Channel!, working alongside Todd Steinman, who was recently appointed Co-Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer.

In her new role, Kelly will oversee advertising sales, as well as brand, content and event sponsorships for Kartoon Channel!, while Steinman spearheads subscriptions and marketing for the platform.

Kelly joins Genius Brands with over 25 years of experience in executive sales and sponsorship roles at leading media companies, including extensive children's media sales at Cartoon Network. She also served as Broadcast Account Supervisor at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising in NYC, overseeing media strategy for blue chip accounts, including, Mattel Toys, Campbell's Soup and Paramount Pictures.

Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel stated: "Following the recent announcement of the Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, and the acquisition of Ameba TV, Kartoon Channel! continues its global expansion, with a goal of becoming the leading children's entertainment platform. With the appointments of Cindy and Todd, we are focusing on creating meaningful revenue streams by driving advertising sales and brand marketing partnerships. Cindy's track record speaks for itself. She is at the top of her field and has significant relationships with the most important advertisers in the kids' business. I could not be more thrilled to welcome her to the Kartoon Channel! team."

"Kartoon Channel! has the content, the platform, and the audience to provide a very special offering for the advertising community. I'm excited to lead the ad sales and sponsorship strategy given the rapid growth of the network," said Kelly.