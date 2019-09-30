Food Network, Cooking Channel Celebrate Thanksgiving With Holiday-Themed Programming

Food Network and Cooking Channel are preparing for food's biggest holiday with a full slate of Thanksgiving-themed programming, including a live on-air event and first-ever, interactive Thanksgiving streaming event on the NEW Food Network Kitchen app, marking a 40% increase in Thanksgiving content compared to 2018. The November primetime lineup on Food Network includes: Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, a four-episode competition hosted by Giada De Laurentiis premiering Sunday, November 3rd at 9pm ET/PT; Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption with Anne Burrell and Scott Conant on Sunday, November 10th at 10pm ET/PT; brand-new special Thanksgiving Pie Fight hosted by Sunny Anderson on Thursday, November 14th at 9pm ET/PT; a turkey-focused Good Eats one-hour special with Alton Brown on Sunday, November 17th at 8pm ET/PT and Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular with Maureen McCormick on Sunday, November 17th at 10pm ET/PT. On Friday, November 22nd at 9pm ET/6pm PT, Guy Fieri will host the first-ever, fully interactive LIVE Thanksgiving streaming event, Guy's Thanksgiving Hotline, on the Food Network Kitchen app, sharing recipes, tips and guidance for the biggest holiday of the year, and giving fans the chance to have their questions answered in real-time. In daytime, Food Network goes live on air on Saturday, November 23rd at 11am ET with special two-hour interactive event The Kitchen: Thanksgiving Live with The Kitchen co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian, joined by Alton Brown. Immediately following The Kitchen: Thanksgiving Live, fans can join the hosts on the Food Network Kitchen app as they each go live sharing more great ideas on how to make this year's Thanksgiving the best it can be. On Cooking Channel, host Carla Hall discovers outrageous Turkey Day treats in primetime special Thanksgiving Grubdown on Monday, November 11th at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

"Food Network and Cooking Channel have Thanksgiving covered from every angle and this year we have packed the schedule, adding dynamic live and interactive content to really give viewers the experience, access and information they crave," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. "From expert Thanksgiving feast recipes and family entertaining tips to edge-of-your-seat holiday themed competitions, spectacles, and live stunts, our programming and platforms are the ultimate destination leading up to the big day."

The season kicks off on Sunday, November 3rd at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network with Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, where six chefs face off to create the ultimate Thanksgiving dishes. Host Giada De Laurentiis puts the creative competitors to the test, challenging them to prepare the most delicious and innovative turkeys, side dishes and desserts to ever hit a dining table. Judges Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall and Christian Petroni choose the $25,000 winner in the finale on Sunday, November 24th at 9pm ET/PT. Join the conversation on social using #UltimateThanksgivingChallenge.



On Sunday, November 10th at 10pm ET/PT, four beloved former Worst Cooks recruits return to boot camp in Worst Cooks in America: Thanksgiving Redemption. Chefs Anne Burrell and Scott Conant teach the much-improved recruits how to make a Thanksgiving meal to impress judges Jonathan Waxman, Esther Choi and Cliff Crooks - and only the winning team wins kitchen appliances worth $10,000. Follow #WorstCooks on social media for more of the very best of the worst.

Four top pie bakers compete to create the most outrageously visual and edible pies in the brand-new special Thanksgiving Pie Fight, premiering Thursday, November 14th at 9pm ET/PT. Hosted by Sunny Anderson, the bakers must utilize height-defying techniques, intricate designs, dyed doughs and more to blow away judges Nacho Aguirre, Jessica Clark-Bojin and Scott Conant. With a $10,000 prize at stake, the self-taught and professional bakers will stop at nothing to make the most elaborate pies. Follow the fight on social media using #ThanksgivingPieFight.

Alton Brown talks turkey in Good Eats: Thanksgiving Special, a one-hour show dedicated to the bird on Sunday, November 17th at 8pm ET/PT. Turkey may be the most versatile of the "New World" critters, but for some crazy reason we only roast it for the holidays, so Alton puts an end to that with three turkey recipes that should be made year-round. Follow #GoodEatsTheReturn to get Alton's turkey tips and more.

In Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, hosted by Maureen McCormick, four of the country's best bakers come together to design sweet masterpieces that pay tribute to the beloved Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and floats. Airing on Sunday, November 17th at 10pm ET/PT, only the most successful cake artist will take home the grand prize of $10,000 and have their work featured in Macy's flagship New York City store, plus receive tickets to the parade. Judges are Buddy Valastro, Susan Tercero and last season's winner Timbo Sullivan. Join the conversation anytime using #ThanksgivingCakeSpectacular.

On Friday, November 22nd at 9pm ET/6pm PT, Guy Fieri will host the first-ever, fully interactive live Thanksgiving streaming event, Guy's Thanksgiving Hotline, on the Food Network Kitchen app, sharing recipes, tips and guidance for the biggest holiday of the year, and giving fans the chance to have their questions answered in real-time.

In daytime on Saturday, November 23rd at 11am ET, the special event The Kitchen: Thanksgiving Live helps viewers successfully pull off the biggest culinary holiday of the year with interactive tips and recipes from Food Network stars themselves. In the two-hour live show, The Kitchen co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian are joined by Alton Brown to offer their own takes on classic Thanksgiving dishes to make an amazing holiday feast. Immediately following The Kitchen: Thanksgiving Live, the hosts will each go live on the Food Network Kitchen app giving viewers even more Thanksgiving 911 to help make their holidays the best they can be. Follow #TheKitchen #ThanksgivingLive for all the culinary action.

Thanksgiving-themed premiere episodes of fan-favorite series, including Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, Chopped Junior, Girl Meets Farm, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, The Pioneer Woman, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, Triple D Nation and Valerie's Home Cooking, will also air in November.

On Cooking Channel, host Carla Hall discovers outrageous Turkey Day treats in the primetime special Thanksgiving Grubdown on Monday, November 11th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. She gobbles 'til she wobbles on pumpkin pancakes piled high with a slice of cheesecake, reimagines Thanksgiving dinner as a giant sandwich and devours a 23-pound cake made with layers of holiday pies. Follow along on social using #ThanksgivingGrubdown.

For even more inspiration, fans will be able to use the Food Network Kitchen app to access 25 LIVE cooking classes each week, over 800 on-demand cooking classes, 3,000 instructional videos, 80,000 recipes, and more. Plus, beginning November 9th viewers can stream all-new episodes of 30 Minute Meals with RACHAEL RAY on Food Network Kitchen.

On digital and social, Food Network's Countdown to Thanksgiving begins November 1st with brand-new content every day across platforms. Fans will get the best-of-the-best recipes and tips, expert demos, product recommendations, interactive Q&As throughout the month, plus the chance to win BIG with social giveaways. Fans will also have an exciting opportunity to have a direct line to experts in Food Network Kitchen to solve their biggest Turkey Day conundrums to make sure their feast is a success. Join the countdown on social media using #CountdowntoThanksgiving.

Visit Cooking Channel's one-stop guide to Thanksgiving online, featuring everything needed to host the perfect holiday feast. From easy entertaining timesavers and a cornucopia of side dishes to the all-important turkey and something sweet for dessert, Cooking Channel has recipes, how-to videos and step-by-step tutorials to set users up for delicious success.





