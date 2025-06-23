Food Network to Honor Anne Burrell with Special Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a tribute to the late Anne Burrell, Food Network is planning two special programming events. On Wednesday, June 25 beginning at 10pm ET/PT, a curated selection of encore episodes featuring Anne will highlight her extraordinary talent as a chef, competitor and teacher. Then, a new season of Worst Cooks in America featuring Anne’s final appearance as mentor will premiere on Food Network on Monday, July 28 at 9pm ET/PT and stream next day on HBO Max.

The new season, dubbed Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, showcases recruits who are professional performers and used to stealing the spotlight, but in the kitchen, they are dishing out disasters. Anne was joined by boot camp's newest mentor, Chef Gabe Bertaccini, as they worked together to turn these culinary flops into food masters.

Wednesday, June 25 - Special Anne Burrell Programming Block

10pm ET/PT – Guy’s Grocery Games – “All-Stars and A-Lister Dinners”

Culinary titans Anne Burrell, Eric Greenspan, Jet Tila and Marcel Vigneron aren't spared Guy Fieri's twists when a bowling game selects some strikingly bizarre ingredients for a hearty lunch. Next, the chefs have to think outside the boxed foods and make their best dish using processed items from the middle aisles of the store. Then, the chefs experience real highs and lows when the feared Food Wheel determines the high-end and low-end ingredients in their A-list dinner. One All-Star chef goes on a shopping spree for charity worth up to $20,000.

11pm ET/PT – Worst Cooks in America: Worst of the Worst

Count down the top 15 worst dishes ever from Worst Cooks in America. Terrible cooks from across the land present their worst-ever creations, from inedible spicy dishes to crazy flavor combinations that chefs didn't dare taste. There's even a winning dish in which the recruit might have lost a fake nail.

11:30pm ET/PT – Worst Cooks in America: Boot Camp Diaries

Take a deep dive into the boot camp training on Worst Cooks in America. The colorful cast of terrible cooks display their "skills" -- from crazy knife techniques to struggles with mysterious vegetables -- and almost burn down the camp with grease fires. Chef mentors will teach, but there's only so much that Worst Cooks can learn!

Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible - New Season Premieres Monday, July 28 at 9pm ET/PT

In the premiere episode, chefs Anne Burrell and Gabe Bertaccini have their work cut out for them as they attempt to turn a bunch of culinary train wrecks into kitchen stars, but first, they need to know what they are up against. The recruits kick things off with their signature showstopper dish, and in the main dish challenge, they tackle the ultimate test: recreating the chefs' "winner winner chicken dinner." Those with promise move on while the rest face elimination. Across the season, with guidance from Anne and Gabe, the recruits will tackle restaurant classics, try to master global cuisines, and compete in the fan-favorite Remote Control Chef challenge, in their bid to be the best of the worst.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Comments