Food Network Unveils Annual Hot List 2025

Food Network has announced their 2025 Hot List, an annual look at exciting food personalities and up-and-coming culinary rock stars making their mark in the food content space. On March 1, Hot Listers Byron Gomez and Nini Nguyen joined the hosts of THE KITCHEN to chat all things Hot List and share some of their best culinary tips and recipes. This year’s list of breakthrough talent includes a connoisseur of “modern cowboy” cuisine, a barbecue expert with a passion for live-fire cooking, and a fine dining chef turned viral content creator. Each Hot Lister brings their own unique creativity and point of view to all of their culinary endeavors from restaurants to cookbooks to social platforms everywhere.

This year’s Hot List members include: chef, content creator and Tournament of Champions VI competitor Carlos Anthony, entrepreneur, master of ‘cue and winner of BBQ Brawl Season 5, Erica Barrett, chef at a Michelin-star restaurant and upcoming judge on Chopped Byron Gomez, chef, restaurateur and 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season one semi-finalist Mika Leon, Top Chef winner Buddha Lo, chef, cookbook author and Tournament of Champions VI competitor Nini Nguyen, food content creator, cookbook author and restaurateur Tue Nguyen, James Beard Award nominee, acclaimed restaurateur and new Bobby’s Triple Threat Titan Ayesha Nurdjaja, private chef and food content creator Olivia Tiedemann and viral culinary social media personality Joshua Weissman.

Beginning Monday, March 3rd, one new Hot List star a day will be introduced on Food Network’s social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Each member of the Hot List will be featured in various social videos, including their very own culinary “Hot Tips”, favorite recipes and exclusive Q&A’s. Fans can follow #FNHotList to meet this year’s group of rising culinary stars.

