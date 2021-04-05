Food Network Strikes New Multi-Year Exclusive Deal With Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has signed a new multi-year exclusive deal with Food Network, it was announced TODAY by Courtney White, President, Food Network. The new deal spans three years and includes bringing audiences more of Fieri's Primetime Emmy-nominated series DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES as well as more episodes of fan-favorites, GUY'S GROCERY GAMES and Guy's most recent ratings success, Tournament of Champions, along with new projects that Guy is already plotting out for both Food Network as well as for the newly launched discovery+ streamer. With this new deal, Fieri will continue to take an active role in the development and production of his own series through his Knuckle Sandwich production banner and continue to partner with the network and producers from his long-running series. Fieri made his first appearance on the network in 2006 when he won season two of The Next Food Network Star. Additional series that have helped to make Guy a household name include: Guy's Big Bite, Guy Off The Hook, Guy Fieri's Road Show, Guy's Family Road Trip, Guy & Hunter's European Vacation, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, and his recent documentary, Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line, as well as numerous holiday specials and guest appearances.

"Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes," said White. "He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation FOR THE PEOPLE behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership."

"Food Network is my home and I'm stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family," added Fieri. "The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restaurateurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can't wait for everyone to see what we're cookin' up next."

Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri, is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. In 2019, Guy was only the third chef to be honored by receiving a star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk Fame, a rare feat for any entertainer. Guy began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called "The Awesome Pretzel Cart." After selling pretzels and washing dishes for six years, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad in Chantilly, France, where he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisines and further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the US and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. Upon his graduation, Guy jumped headfirst into the restaurant business, ultimately opening his own casual dining concepts in Northern California. In 2006, Guy won Food Network's popular television competition show, THE NEXT FOOD NETWORK STAR and was awarded his own series, the Emmy nominated Guy's Big Bite. Since that time, Guy has taken food television by storm as host of top-rated TV shows including the iconic, Emmy-nominated Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS and Guy's Ranch Kitchen. Additionally, Guy and his team at Knuckle Sandwich, LLC, have created a thriving food and beverage empire. He recently launched Flavortown Kitchen, a 175 location virtual brand to complement his eighty plus scratch kitchen restaurant concepts worldwide. In addition, he's partnered with legendary rocker and spirits pioneer, Sammy Hagar in Santo Tequila. On land and at sea, from the Las VEGAS STRIP to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, from South Africa to Colombia and from Costa Rica to Dubai, Guy's culinary and spirits creations are enjoyed globally, every day.

Fieri is repped by WME.