Food Network Stars Lead Discovery Plus Series BOBBY AND GIADA IN ITALY

Food Network icons and good friends, Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, are on an Italian adventure to eat and drink their way through the country they love so dearly on the new four-episode discovery+ series Bobby and Giada in Italy, available exclusively to stream starting Monday, January 4th on discovery+. Having traveled to Rome in the past, Bobby instantly fell in love with the lifestyle, the culture, and most of all the food. But Bobby believes that to really understand a destination you must see it with a local, so he reached out to Giada, who having grown up in Italy, has Rome in her blood. Together, Bobby and Giada embark on a trip of a lifetime, spending a month in Rome and Tuscany while getting inspired by Italy's history, local cuisine, and of course enjoying 'la dolce vita'!

"Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis are Food Network stars and iconoclasts, but also very close friends. It was a thrill for our cameras to follow them on their personal travels through Italy, as viewers get to see a whole new side of Giada and Bobby as they reveal their favorite places to eat and drink. From Rome to Tuscany, watching this show is like taking a dream trip to Italy from your couch," said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

In each hour-long episode, Bobby and Giada immerse themselves in the culinary traditions of Italy, soaking in the history and energy behind some of their favorite locations they have visited through the years, all the while savoring the dishes that continue to make Italy a go-to destination for global cuisine.

"We see great opportunity to fill the white space in streaming with our premium, nonfiction offering at discovery+," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP Content and Commercial Strategy discovery+. "Bobby and GIADA IN ITALY fits perfectly in this lane, with beloved personalities and a cinematic style that we're confident will resonate with our superfans on streaming."

As Bobby and Giada arrive in Rome, they immediately seek out their favorite foods - for Giada, it's the Pizza Bianca she grew up eating as a child, and for Bobby, his most frequented gelato shop. Afterwards, Giada and Bobby visit the neighborhoods they love, learning about the four iconic pastas, while sitting down to a traditional Roman meal with Giada's mother, author and actress Veronica De Laurentiis. In another episode while in the Eternal City, Bobby and Giada seek out classic dishes that are being served up with modern techniques and new flavor combinations, placing Italy on the cutting edge of culinary trends. Other episodes include Giada and Bobby driving to the countryside of Tuscany for the second leg of their Italian adventure, where they learn hands-on how to make pecorino cheese, along with exploring local farms and an ancient flour mill. And in their final week in Italy, Bobby and Giada are in wine country in the Tuscan Hills of Montalcino, a medieval fortress town made famous for its Brunello wine. It's a chef's dream as they source high-end local ingredients and visit an iconic winery.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. The new service will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the U.S., discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. discovery+ will offer more than 55,000 episodes all in one place, with over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. For more about discovery+, click here.

