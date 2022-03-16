Food Network Announces WORST COOKS IN AMERICA CELEBRITY EDITION: THAT'S SO 90'S

The 90's are back in a big way with the star-studded series WORST COOKS IN AMERICA Celebrity Edition: That's So 90's premiering Sunday, April 24th at 9pm (all times ET/PT) on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

In the new season, Anne Burrell is joined for the first time by Jeff Mauro to transform a roster of retro celebrity recruits from clueless in THE KITCHEN to totally rad cooks. While these recruits were HOLLYWOOD DARLINGS on television in the 90's, they never won anyone over with their cooking - so Anne and Jeff guide them through a series of rigorous challenges to improve their culinary game.

From a short-order diner relay to superhero-themed obstacle course, the challenges are wilder and more outrageous than ever. Only the most-improved star left standing at the finale wins $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their team mentor. The recruits are: Lori Beth Denberg (All That), Elisa Donovan (Clueless), Tracey Gold (Growing Pains), Jennie Kwan (California Dreams), Matthew Lawrence (Boy Meets World), Mark Long (Road Rules), Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Nicholle Tom (The Nanny) and Curtis Williams (The Parent 'Hood).

"This cast is so much fun - and most of them have never spent this much time in the kitchen," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "The season is a nostalgia-filled blast with familiar faces, hilarious challenges and some impressive culinary transformations."

In the premiere episode, Anne and Jeff welcome a fresh batch of celebrity recruits to boot camp - these stars may have won over hearts in the 90's, but when it comes to cooking - they DON'T win over anyone's taste buds. In this battle to transform from culinary duds to "all that and a bag of chips" in the kitchen, Anne and Jeff must first get the 411 on skill levels they are working with. For a baseline challenge, the celebrities cook a potluck dinner and teams are then selected. In the main dish challenge, the recruits are tasked with making elevated versions of classic tv dinners - and while some dishes deserve to be syndicated, some should be cancelled.

Upcoming episodes feature a 90's-style game show, tropical culinary adventure with coconuts and retro diner cooking relay. In the finale on Sunday, May 29th at 9pm, the two most-improved recruits must create a three-course restaurant quality meal for guest judges Ilan Hall, Nilou Motamed, and Ayesha Nurdjaja. After a blind tasting, the judges determine who is awarded $25,000 for their charity and bragging rights for their team leader.

Fans can get to know the celebrity recruits and get an extended look at Anne and Jeff's boot camp demos at FoodNetwork.com/WorstCooks. Follow along with the competition on social media and find out what the mentors really thought of the celebrity's cooking skills using #WorstCooks.

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So 90's is produced by Objective Media Group America and All3 Media America.