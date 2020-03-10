Focus Features Announce Release Dates for KAJILLIONAIRE and COME PLAY

Focus Features will release KAJILLIONAIRE on Friday June 19, 2020 and COME PLAY on Friday, July 24, 2020 domestically in North America.

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Written and directed by Miranda July, Kajillionaire stars Golden Globe® nominated Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Golden Globe® winner Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Academy Award® nominated Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and Academy Award® nominated Debra Winger (The Lovers, Terms of Endearment). Producers are Plan B Entertainment's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, and Youree Henley. Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Annapurna's Megan Ellison, and Jillian Longnecker executive produced.

COME PLAY is a terrifying new vision in horror.

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Written and directed by Jacob Chase, Come Play stars Gillian Jacobs (NBC's Community), John Gallagher Jr. (HBO's The Newsroom), and Azhy Robertson (Marriage Story). Produced by Amblin Partners, Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona.





