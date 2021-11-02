First Lady Jill Biden to Appear on Food Network Thanksgiving Special with Trisha Yearwood

First Lady Jill Biden and TRISHA Yearwood, country superstar and host of Food Network's Trisha's Southern Kitchen, are kicking off the holiday season with an exclusive look at the First Family's Thanksgiving traditions and favorite recipes in the special A White House Thanksgiving, premiering Saturday, November 20th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the same day on discovery+.

In addition to creating a beautiful tablescape made with fresh flowers from the White House Kitchen Garden, the First Lady and the country superstar will be preparing their favorite Turkey Day dishes, including the First Lady's Grandmom Jacobs' Savory Stuffing recipe and Trisha's Thanksgiving Turkey Gravy. They are also joined by White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford to cook the White House Thyme Roasted Turkey, White House Chief Floral Designer Hedieh Ghaffarian for the floral and table décor, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susan Morrison to make the White House Apple Crisp recipe topped with the President's favorite ice cream flavor, chocolate chip.

"Food is love - and gathering together this year for Thanksgiving is healing for our hearts," said First Lady Jill Biden. "The family recipes passed down through the generations, the fun traditions that continue, and the meaningful blessings shared, all keep me filled with gratitude. It was fun opening up the White House to Food Network and learning cooking tips from TRISHA and the White House chefs and florist, while sharing my own family recipes. I hope everyone watching comes away feeling that cooking a Thanksgiving meal is something anyone can do, but if you're still nervous about making the gravy, like I am, you're in good company!"

"Food brings us together. I so enjoyed my time at the White House, cooking with Dr. Jill and the White House chefs, and sharing our holiday food traditions," said Yearwood. "I hope this special is a reminder to all of us about what we all have in common. Love one another."

"Joining Dr. Biden and TRISHA Yearwood at the White House to celebrate their Thanksgiving traditions is an honor," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "From the First Family's holiday decor to favorite recipes, this special offers a rarely-seen glimpse at holiday entertaining at the White House."

Starting on November 20th, fans can browse behind-the-scenes photos with the First Lady and TRISHA and check out all the holiday recipes here.

White House Thanksgiving is produced by Big Fish Entertainment. The taping of this special was filmed following strict COVID-19 protocols aligned with CDC guidance.