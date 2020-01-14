Final Nominations Announced for the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced its final list of nominations for the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards, honoring active members working on motion pictures and in television, whose achievements in publicity and promotion are deemed outstanding. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. More than 800 industry leaders are expected to attend this year's luncheon, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®. The announcement was made by Tim Menke, ICG Publicist Awards Chair.



THE NOMINEES FOR THE 57TH ANNUAL ICG PUBLICISTS AWARDS ARE:



LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Gabriela Gutentag - Unit Publicist

Stephen Huvane - Slate PR

Maureen O'Malley - Warner Bros.

Peter J. Silbermann - Unit Publicist

David Waldman - Paramount Pictures



PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachel Aberly - 42West

Michelle Alt - Paramount Pictures

Kira Feola - Walt Disney Studios

Alex Kang - Walt Disney Studios

Carol McConnaughey - Unit Publicist



PRESS AWARD

Clark Collis - Entertainment Weekly

Tom O'Neil - Gold Derby

Andy Reyes - Entertainment Tonight

Amanda Salas - FOX 11

Adam Weissler - Extra TV



INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson - Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)

Nelson Aspen - Sunrise (Australia)

Janet Nepales - Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)

Gill Pringle - FilmInk.com (UK)

Adam Tanswell - Freelance/HFPA (UK)



EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES

Matt Kennedy

Justin Lubin

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

Niko Tavernise



EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION

Beth Dubber

Justin Lubin

Nicole Rivelli

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

In addition to unveiling the winners of the above categories, the ICG Publicists Awards will honor Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Marvel Studios' critically acclaimed

Avengers: Endgame, with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award for their historic

contributions to the art of cinema and television. Ava DuVernay, award-winning writer, director and producer, will be honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television. Don Mischer, award-winning producer and director will be the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events. The recipient of the Henri Bollinger Award for Special Merit will be announced in the near future, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the ceremony. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.





Related Articles View More TV Stories